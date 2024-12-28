ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Three Injured In Explosion At Scrap Centre In Pune

Pune: One person died and three were injured in an explosion at a scrap centre in Pune on Friday, officials said. The blast took place at 5:30 pm in the BT Kawade road area, he added. "One person died after the compressor of a fridge exploded at a scrap centre. The blast occurred when workers were dismantling the refrigerator. There was some gas left in the compressor," said Mundhwa police station inspector Nilkanth Jagtap.

However, a fire brigade official said the blast took place when an empty cylinder was being broken by workers at the scrap centre. Inspector Jagtap said the probe was underway to find out the exact cause. Police identified the deceased as Mahmood Shaikh, adding the injured persons have been hospitalised.