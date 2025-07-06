ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Four Injured In Firecracker Factory Explosion In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar: One person died and four others were seriously injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar on Sunday. The incident took place at a firecracker unit owned by a man named Ganesan in Keezhathailpati village near Sattur.

According to sources, the factory had over 50 rooms. On Sunday morning, as the workers began their work, a sudden fire broke out in one of the rooms.

The fire quickly spread to nearby rooms. At least 10 rooms were razed to the ground. Sources said that on receiving the information, the fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot to douse the flame. However, they battled the flames for nearly an hour before entering the factory. Locals and workers in surrounding factories helped the rescue teams to douse the fire.

The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment.