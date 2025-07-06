ETV Bharat / state

The explosion took place when the workers began their work on Sunday morning.

One Dead, Four Injured In Firecracker Factory Explosion In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar
Locals and authorities present at the explosion site (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 6, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST

Virudhunagar: One person died and four others were seriously injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar on Sunday. The incident took place at a firecracker unit owned by a man named Ganesan in Keezhathailpati village near Sattur.

According to sources, the factory had over 50 rooms. On Sunday morning, as the workers began their work, a sudden fire broke out in one of the rooms.

The fire quickly spread to nearby rooms. At least 10 rooms were razed to the ground. Sources said that on receiving the information, the fire and rescue teams rushed to the spot to douse the flame. However, they battled the flames for nearly an hour before entering the factory. Locals and workers in surrounding factories helped the rescue teams to douse the fire.

The injured have been admitted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment.

Personnel from the police and revenue department also reached the site and assisted in the rescue operation using a JCB machine. Following the incident, Loganathan, associated with the factory, was arrested. The factory owner is currently missing, and police have launched a search to locate him. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited...

