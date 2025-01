Bhandara: One employee was killed in an explosion at the ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday morning. The explosion occurred in the LTP section of the factory located in the Jawahar Nagar area at approximately 10:30 AM, according to district collector Sanjay Kolte.

The rescue operation is underway for 10 employees out of 14 employees working in the section at the time of the tragic incident, of whom three were rescued alive and one was dead, officials said.