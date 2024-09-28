ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed, 6 Injured In Explosion At "Illegal" Firecracker Factory In Sonipat

Sonipat (Haryana): Three persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a blast at an "illegal" firecracker factory in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district on Saturday.

Many workers were present at the factory when the incident took place. The blast was so strong that the walls of the room had developed cracks. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while the three bodies were shifted for postmortem.

On information, teams from the state fire department, police and FSL reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately. The police and fire department personnel helped many workers out of the building.

According to information received so far, Ved Prakash, a resident of the village, was running the firecracker factory inside a house in an illegal manner. Ved is presently absconding, police said.