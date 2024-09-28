ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed, 6 Injured In Explosion At "Illegal" Firecracker Factory In Sonipat

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

A blast took place in an "illegal" firecracker factory that was set up in a house in Sonipat on Saturday. The cause of the fire that led to the blast is being probed, police said.

3 Killed, 6 Injured In Explosion At "Illegal" Firecracker Factory In Sonipat
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Sonipat (Haryana): Three persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a blast at an "illegal" firecracker factory in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district on Saturday.

Many workers were present at the factory when the incident took place. The blast was so strong that the walls of the room had developed cracks. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while the three bodies were shifted for postmortem.

On information, teams from the state fire department, police and FSL reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately. The police and fire department personnel helped many workers out of the building.

According to information received so far, Ved Prakash, a resident of the village, was running the firecracker factory inside a house in an illegal manner. Ved is presently absconding, police said.

Sonipat Police has set up a team to arrest the factory owner.

According to Sonipat Police, they are presently investigating the matter and gathering information. Things will get clear only after completing the probe, they said adding that the cause of the fire that led to the blast is being investigated.

Prima facie it appears that the blast occurred after chemicals that were used in the factory caught fire, police said. The deceased and injured workers have not been identified yet, they added.

Read more

  1. Five Killed in Explosion at Uttar Pradesh Firecracker Factory; Six Others Critically Injured
  2. Tamil Nadu: 4 Workers Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Unit; CM Announces Solatium

Sonipat (Haryana): Three persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in a blast at an "illegal" firecracker factory in a village in Haryana's Sonipat district on Saturday.

Many workers were present at the factory when the incident took place. The blast was so strong that the walls of the room had developed cracks. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while the three bodies were shifted for postmortem.

On information, teams from the state fire department, police and FSL reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched immediately. The police and fire department personnel helped many workers out of the building.

According to information received so far, Ved Prakash, a resident of the village, was running the firecracker factory inside a house in an illegal manner. Ved is presently absconding, police said.

Sonipat Police has set up a team to arrest the factory owner.

According to Sonipat Police, they are presently investigating the matter and gathering information. Things will get clear only after completing the probe, they said adding that the cause of the fire that led to the blast is being investigated.

Prima facie it appears that the blast occurred after chemicals that were used in the factory caught fire, police said. The deceased and injured workers have not been identified yet, they added.

Read more

  1. Five Killed in Explosion at Uttar Pradesh Firecracker Factory; Six Others Critically Injured
  2. Tamil Nadu: 4 Workers Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Unit; CM Announces Solatium

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRECRACKER FACTORY IN SONIPATILLEGAL FIRECRACKER FACTORYBLASTSONIPAT FIRECRACKER FACTORY BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.