Explosion At Haridwar Firecracker Factory: 1 Dead, 10 Injured; Probe On

Haridwar Police have launched a probe into the explosion that took place in the firecracker factory.

Explosion At Haridwar Firecracker Factory: 1 Dead, 10 Injured; Probe On
Fire broke out at firecracker factory (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

Haridwar: One person was killed in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Wednesday, police said. At least 10 people sustained serious burn injuries and were admitted to the hospital, they added.

The incident that took place in Mooldaspur Majra village under the Bahadarabad police station area, triggered panic in the entire area. On information, fire tenders from Bahadarabad, Mayapur, Chitkul and many other fire tenders were dispatched for the spot. The firefighting operations were launched soon after their arrival and efforts continued for several hours.

Police said goods worth lakhs were burnt to ashes due to the fire. An officer of Haridwar Police said as per the latest information, one person has died in the incident while many others have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Also, many cattle were charred to death during the incident, he added.

The deceased has been identified as Deep Chand (38) and he was rushed to Bhumandal Hospital in Haridwar, where doctors declared him brought dead. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, the officer added.

A forensic team has also reached the spot and further probe is underway. The factory's license and documents verifying compliance with safety regulations are being examined, officials said.

A similar incident occurred two days ago in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district where six workers of the firecracker factory were killed and six others sustained injuries.

