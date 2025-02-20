Explained: ‘Kamikaze’ Drones That Indian Army Inducts In Jammu Kashmir To Fight Terrorism

By Mohd Ashraf Ganie

Jammu: The Indian Army has inducted another high-tech gadget Kamikaze High-Speed Drone into its arsenal in Jammu and Kashmir. Dubbed “Suicide Drone”, it was unveiled at the recently concluded Science and Technology Expo at IIT Jammu.

The initiative marks a major upgrade in the army’s anti-terror mission in the J&K as the Kamikaze drones are designed to track and neutralize terrorists in dense forests and rugged terrains, transforming security operations in the restive region.

Mother Drone System

This also works under the Mother Drone System as a mother drone operates with two smaller, attached drones capable of carrying explosives like RDX and conducting precision strikes on their targets, effectively functioning as suicide drones.

A Kamikaze drone can take nearly 300 grams of explosives to detonate at the target with the help of its powerful camera, which can detect the target area with top accuracy.

‘All-Weather Functionality’

These drones are designed and programmed to operate during the day and night operations. These drones are also made for extreme conditions, including storms, heavy rain, and snowfall—conditions critical for Jammu and Kashmir.

They also have a real-time tracking system installed for advanced surveillance and tracking the movement of terrorists in real time to prevent escape attempts after attacks, a challenge security forces faced in the region for many years.

Terrorists would target forces and their establishments and exploit thick forests and remote hideouts of J&K to escape. However, the Kamikaze drones will enable rapid strikes on these concealed bases, even in inhospitable weather.

“These drones will rain explosives on terrorist hideouts and eliminate threats before they flee,” said a defence source.

Precision Attack Capability

Weighing between 4 to 5 kg, the drone is highly effective in targeting hidden enemies in bunkers as it is capable of carrying up to 2.5 kg of weaponry

It can also effectively neutralize enemy tanks, weapons, and personnel in its strike range of a 100 km radius with a 6 kg payload, making it fit for precision strikes at a safe distance.

This innovative technology highlighted the Army's growing use of drones for both reconnaissance and offensive operations