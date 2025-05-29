ETV Bharat / state

Explained: Bihar Ready For Aviation Takeoff With PM Inauguration Of Patna Airport New Terminal Building

Patna: Aviation, travel and tourism in Bihar are set to witness the beginning of a new chapter as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new terminal building of the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, popularly known as the Patna airport, and lays the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at the Bihta Airport on Thursday evening.

With these, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is promising the beginning of a comfortable and world-class experience for travellers flying to or from the Patna airport, and further expansion of services, especially through bigger aircraft and international flights at the Rs 2,613 crore civil enclave at the Bihta airport. ETV Bharat takes a look at what changes are on the way.

New terminal building at the Patna airport

As per the AAI officials, the new terminal building will start functioning from June 3, five days after the Prime Minister inaugurates it. The long queues of passengers, hundreds of them crammed inside the old terminal building, and the discomfort in waiting for several hours in case of delayed flights, especially during winter, will become a thing of the past.

The design of the new terminal building has traces of Bihar’s architectural traditions, which draw inspiration from the landscape of the region and the ancient Nalanda University. It has been adorned with Madhubani paintings, murals related to Buddhism, works on the Chhath festival of Bihar, and Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib – the birthplace of Guru Govind Singh.

The design was created by a Singapore-based firm, Meinhardt, and has been executed by Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited (NCC). The construction had started in October 2018, but was severely hampered during the Covid-19 pandemic. Built for Rs 1200 crore with an area of 65,150 square metres, including the basement, it has been equipped to serve 3000 passengers – 1,500 arrivals and an equal number of departures – during the peak hours, and could cater to 1 crore passengers annually.

The Patna airport was the 20th busiest airport in the country with a passenger traffic of 38.2 lakh in 2024-25. The present (old) terminal building was built in 1973.



The facilities at the new terminal building at the Patna airport

The new terminal building has 64 check-in counters, nine automatic tray retrieval systems during security check of passengers, five aerobridges (covered walkway that connects an aircraft to the airport terminal, allowing passengers to comfortably board and disembark without having to use stairs), and four conveyor belts to move the luggage in the arrival hall.

It has an apron at which 11 aircraft, including nine Airbus A320 and two ATR turboprops, could be parked in different bays. The new terminal has a multi-level car parking facility in which 1100 vehicles can be accommodated. It is energy efficient and has extensive rainwater harvesting capability.



The changes that the new terminal will bring

The transformation of the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport into a modern aviation hub will have a far-reaching impact because Patna is not only the state capital but also the gateway to Bihar.

The enhanced air connectivity will boost tourism and pilgrimage to Patna, Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Vaishali and Sitamarhi. “The development of modern infrastructure will further strengthen Bihar’s connectivity, boosting tourism, trade, and investment opportunities,” Patna airport director K.M. Nehra told ETV Bharat.