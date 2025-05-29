Explained: Bihar Ready For Aviation Takeoff With PM Inauguration Of Patna Airport New Terminal Building

Patna: Aviation, travel and tourism in Bihar are set to witness the beginning of a new chapter as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new terminal building of the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, popularly known as the Patna airport, and lays the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at the Bihta Airport on Thursday evening.
With these, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is promising the beginning of a comfortable and world-class experience for travellers flying to or from the Patna airport, and further expansion of services, especially through bigger aircraft and international flights at the Rs 2,613 crore civil enclave at the Bihta airport. ETV Bharat takes a look at what changes are on the way.
New terminal building at the Patna airport
As per the AAI officials, the new terminal building will start functioning from June 3, five days after the Prime Minister inaugurates it. The long queues of passengers, hundreds of them crammed inside the old terminal building, and the discomfort in waiting for several hours in case of delayed flights, especially during winter, will become a thing of the past.
The design of the new terminal building has traces of Bihar’s architectural traditions, which draw inspiration from the landscape of the region and the ancient Nalanda University. It has been adorned with Madhubani paintings, murals related to Buddhism, works on the Chhath festival of Bihar, and Takht Sri Harimandir Sahib – the birthplace of Guru Govind Singh.
The design was created by a Singapore-based firm, Meinhardt, and has been executed by Hyderabad-based Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited (NCC). The construction had started in October 2018, but was severely hampered during the Covid-19 pandemic. Built for Rs 1200 crore with an area of 65,150 square metres, including the basement, it has been equipped to serve 3000 passengers – 1,500 arrivals and an equal number of departures – during the peak hours, and could cater to 1 crore passengers annually.
The Patna airport was the 20th busiest airport in the country with a passenger traffic of 38.2 lakh in 2024-25. The present (old) terminal building was built in 1973.
The facilities at the new terminal building at the Patna airport
The new terminal building has 64 check-in counters, nine automatic tray retrieval systems during security check of passengers, five aerobridges (covered walkway that connects an aircraft to the airport terminal, allowing passengers to comfortably board and disembark without having to use stairs), and four conveyor belts to move the luggage in the arrival hall.
It has an apron at which 11 aircraft, including nine Airbus A320 and two ATR turboprops, could be parked in different bays. The new terminal has a multi-level car parking facility in which 1100 vehicles can be accommodated. It is energy efficient and has extensive rainwater harvesting capability.
The changes that the new terminal will bring
The transformation of the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport into a modern aviation hub will have a far-reaching impact because Patna is not only the state capital but also the gateway to Bihar.
The enhanced air connectivity will boost tourism and pilgrimage to Patna, Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Vaishali and Sitamarhi. “The development of modern infrastructure will further strengthen Bihar’s connectivity, boosting tourism, trade, and investment opportunities,” Patna airport director K.M. Nehra told ETV Bharat.
It will also provide better logistics for cargo and exports, thereby opening the national and global markets to the wide range of agricultural and horticultural produce of Bihar.
Further development at the Patna airport
The second phase of the construction work on the new terminal will begin shortly and is expected to be completed by the year's end. The old terminal building will be demolished to provide more space for parking bays and other amenities. The airport has a short runway of just 2072 metres, which makes it unsuitable for larger aircraft and restricts further development.
The new civil enclave at the Bihta airport
Located around 30km west of the state capital, Bihta already has a large air force base and other installations. It is also an upcoming satellite town that is turning into an educational and medical hub. The civil enclave close to the air force station will cost Rs 2613 crore.
The construction contract has been awarded to a Russian firm – The Joint Stock Company Industrial Association Vozrozhdenie. As per the AAI officials, the new civil enclave at the Bihta Airport will showcase a rich blend of historical influences spanning various periods and dynasties. It is expected to be completed by April 2027.
Special features of the Bihta airport’s new civil enclave
The terminal building at the civil enclave is proposed to have an area of 68,000 square metres, which will be equipped to serve 3000 passengers during peak hours and 50 Lakh passengers annually up to 2047.
Additionally, ancillary buildings like a multi-level car part, service block will also be built to augment the new terminal. Passenger facilities like 64 check-in counters, 16 self-check-in kiosks, 10 automatic tray retrieval systems, five aerobridges, and six conveyor belts in the arrival hall will also be included. The terminal building will also have VIP lounges and retail spaces.
Sustainability features at the civil enclave at the Bihta airport
Sustainability will be a focus area in its construction work. The key features of the civil enclave will include a roofing system for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, LED lighting, and glazing that minimises heat transfer to maintain a comfortable temperature inside.
These eco-conscious initiatives collectively aspire for a 5-star GRIHA rating and will also aim for a harmonious combination of local aesthetics, culture, and sustainable design in the terminal building.