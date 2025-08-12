Experts Weigh On Bihar EPIC Number Duplication Row

Patna: Amid the ongoing row around the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision(SIR) ahead of Bihar assembly elections, experts have weighed on the duplication of Electors Photo Identity Cards(EPICs) in the state.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said at a presser on Sunday that Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sinha possessed two EPIC numbers—one in Bankipur and another in Lakhisarai—prompting the poll panel to send a notice to the Dy CM.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav (ETV Bharat)

Yadav had also claimed that he too had been issued two EPIC numbers by the poll panel, which said that the second voter ID number seemed to be fake.

What do experts say?

Election expert and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) Bihar convenor Rajiv Kumar said that the Election Commission issues only one EPIC number to a person. The inclusion of a voter at two places will tantamount to an irregularity, he said.

Election expert and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) Bihar convenor Rajiv Kumar (ETV Bharat)

"If this has happened due to the system, then no action will be taken against the voter, but if there are two EPIC numbers due to the mistake of the voter, then action can be taken," Kumar said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sinha (ETV Bharat)

What will be the punishment?

Kumar said that according to the commission, there is a process of adding names under Form 6.

“There is a process of correction and removal of names under Form 7 and Form 8. In the case of Tejashwi Yadav, the commission will be able to clarify at what level the mistake has happened. The commission will have to prove it in the court. If it is the mistake of the voter, then he can be sentenced to one year and fined”.

What does the law say?

Dinu Kumar, senior lawyer at the Patna High Court and an expert in legal affairs, said that under the Representation of the People Act 1950, section 17 lays that no voter's name can be in more than one place. Section 18 says that a person's name should be in only one electoral roll, he said.

Dinu Kumar, senior lawyer at the Patna High Court (ETV Bharat)

"There is a provision of one year's imprisonment and fine for violation. The membership of any public representative is not in danger," Kumar said.