ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Bageshwar, Uttarkashi On Brink Of Joshimath-Like Crisis; Locals And Experts Sound Alarm

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Residents of several villages in Bageshwar and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand continue to live in a state of fear as cracks similar to those in Joshimath (now Jyotimath) have appeared on the walls and ceilings of many houses.

At least 30 houses in Mastadi village of Uttarkashi and almost two dozen villages in Bageshwar were worst affected.

Locals attributed land subsidence following illegal mining and excavation in the area to this situation, while experts consider haphazard urbanisation and construction to be the major reasons for these conditions.

Curb Must On Haphazard Construction

Experts who spoke to ETV Bharat warned that if haphazard urbanisation and construction on mountains are not stopped, then it will not have serious consequences on the region’s ecology.

Prof. TN Singh, Director of IIT Patna, said every city, village, and river has a carrying and bearing capacity, and habitations on mountains are built on old slopes, whose biggest enemy is water.

“If there is no proper arrangement for water drainage, then it will be dangerous for the mountain. That is why there must be good arrangements for water drainage in the mountains,” he said.

Prof. Singh said that Jyotirmath also faced a lack of drainage for water, which led to the landslide.

According to him, the increase in population and illegal construction as the city’s used water kept going down directly into the mountains, due to which the rocks kept getting weak.

‘Steps To Prevent Adverse Effects’

“To prevent such incidents, it is necessary that authorities first study the hill and find out how many buildings can be constructed there. What is the capacity of that hill or rock,” Prof. Singh said.