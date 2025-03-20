Himachal Experts Tap Power Of Indigenous Earthworms To Scale Up Agricultural Production

Sirmaur: There is good news for the farmers in Himachal Pradesh. Now indigenous earthworms will be naturally engaged in producing organic manure which is going to help the cause of farmers in the state. This indigenous species is capable of making manure rapidly, which will be beneficial in the agricultural sector. The survival rate of indigenous species is better than foreign earthworms and they are also experts in making manure.

Thrust on Indigenous species

The extreme geographical conditions of the state do not have any adverse effect on this indigenous earthworm. It can survive even in 2 to 46-degree Celsius temperatures. The agricultural department is taking the help of this type of earthworms in the Sirmaur district. Jai Gopal, principal scientist of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, invented a technique which is being applied and promoted by Krishi Vigyan Kendra Sirmaur (Dhaula Kuan).

Disadvantages of old species

Till now, vermicompost was prepared from the old exotic species of earthworm in the country. This species takes more time to make manure and is not able to survive for long in the cold and hot weather of Himachal. Due to this, farmers are not able to get organic manure on time and resultantly, they have to depend on chemical fertilizers.

After a long research, scientists have developed a species of indigenous earthworms. They are being raised at Krishi Vigyan Kendras across the state. After growing, they will be given to the farmers, who can take steps to increase the number of earthworms and organic manure will be prepared faster.

Foreign vs indigenous earthworms

According to agricultural scientists, foreign earthworms take more time to make manure and are less effective in the climate of Himachal. On the other hand, indigenous earthworms prepare manure faster and survive in any temperature. Their survival rate is also better than foreign earthworms.

A demonstration unit of indigenous earthworms has been set up in Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Sirmaur. The goal is to increase the income of farmers. Pankaj Mittal, in charge of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Sirmaur, said, "The centre is working with the cooperation of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Ludhiana Institute to make farmers aware and increase their income. This technique of indigenous earthworm is the gift of Jai Gopal, who devised an effective method which can prepare manure quickly and is effective in every temperature."

Mittal added, "It will give positive results in the near future. Farmers will soon be able to prepare organic manure. This technique will prove beneficial for farmers in the diverse geographical conditions of Himachal."