Experts Raise Alarms Over Rising Teen Pregnancies, Missing Babies In Jharkhand's Khunti

Khunti: A recent news report by ETV Bharat highlighting teenage pregnancies and missing children in this district of Jharkhand has triggered major debate and raised concerns among intellectuals and officials alike.

While the Jharkhand State Child Protection Commission took cognisance of the matter and sought reports from all district collectors, experts argue this tradition does not align with established laws, even though it's being attributed to cultural practices such as the ‘Dhuku’ tradition of the state for the prevalence of teen pregnancies. Dhuku is a practice under which couples live together without marriage.

Amid the controversy, ETV Bharat spoke to several educators and legal professionals, who blamed the influence of social media and the lack of guidance for children to indulge in “ill practices”.

“Children are going astray due to a lack of proper guidance. There is a need to stop children in time from following bad things,” Rajkumar Gupta, a teacher at Birsa College, said.

Professor Jaya Bharti Kujur echoed Gupta’s views and termed the situation “a sad incident”. He also blamed families and schools for a disconnect between students and moral education. “Children do not listen to the guardians and do not pay attention to the policy matters told in schools and colleges,” she said.

Emphasising the broader societal role in addressing the issue, Germaine Kullu Kido, Principal of Birsa College, said that society needs to be aware of such matters. “People from every section of society have to think, understand, and work towards ending this issue. The smartphones and the internet have already influenced our lives, so children try to practise the inappropriate actions they see online. There is a need to curb this,” she added.

Kido said that Birsa College was planning to conduct weekly awareness sessions for students on this matter. “We will cover other important topics, such as good and bad touch. Such efforts should be extended to schools as well,” she said.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary Rajshree Aparna Kujur called for legal and social awareness for children. “Legal norms have been made for marriage. I appeal to the people of all communities of Khunti to follow the law and the constitution and not encourage marriages or physical relations below the legal age of 18 for girls and 21 for boys,” she said.