Expert Team Treks Across Mountains To Find Source Of Dharali Disaster

Dehradun: Amid speculations about a possible glacial lake burst behind the August 5 flash flood at Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, a team of experts from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has said that no such lake existed atop the Srikanth mountain, the origin of Kheer Ganga stream.

The massive flash flood in the stream also known as Kheer Gad on August 5 afternoon swept away houses and hotels killing at least five people while dozens others still remain missing.

A view of Srikanth mountain range in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

An expert team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering and SDRF had recently set out to locate the glacial lake, whose bursting is believed to have led to the disaster. Scaling a difficult terrain of more than 11 kilometers and inaccessible paths, the team reached the Srikanth glacier located at an altitude of 4690 meters. The aim of the team was to find the source of the disaster.

However, after a thorough inspection and drone survey, no glacial lake has been found anywhere around the Srikanth glacier, Inspector General of SDRF, Arun Mohan Joshi told ETV Bharat.

“We reached the spot and tried to see if any lake was being formed. At present, no such evidence is visible in the pictures,” he said.

A trekking team of NIM and SDRF atop Srikanth Mountain in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

What Caused The Dharali Disaster?

While the Uttarakhand government claims that a cloudburst at the upper reaches led to the flash flood in the Kheer Ganga, IMD scientist ruled out the theory saying only moderate rainfall was recorded from August 3-5.

According to noted geologist, Naveen Juyal, a hanging glacier, patches of snow sitting in shallow dips high in the mountains, may have possibly led to the flash flood.

Proposing another theory, Piyush Rautela, former executive director of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), attributed the disaster to the landslide lake burst, which means that incessant rainfall may have triggered a landslide, forming a temporary dam that later burst causing the flash flood.