ETV Bharat / state

Back-To-Back Earthquakes In Haryana: Is A Big One Coming? An Expert Speaks

Chandigarh: Haryana's Sonipat experienced tremor for the second time within 24 hours on Thursday, December 26. A number of earthquakes have been felt in different cities of Haryana many times recently. Although there was no loss of life or property, panic was palpable among people and concern visible among experts.

Is this a hint of some big danger in future? Sonipat was jolted at 9:42 am on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the intensity of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 2.6. The occurrence of a second tremor within 24 hours sent shivers across the state. The epicenter of the earthquake was near the stadium in Pehladpur Kidoli in Sonipat. Earlier, an earthquake occurred on Wednesday at 12:28 pm. Its epicenter was 5 km deep in Kundal village near Kharkhoda in Sonipat. The intensity of the earthquake was 3.5 on the Richter scale.

At the same time, its effect was felt till Rohtak, Panipat, Jhajjar and Gurugram.

Earthquakes in Haryana over the last two years

On 12 November 2024, an earthquake hit Rohtak and its surrounding districts. The intensity of the earthquake was 3 on the Richter scale.

On 11 September 2024, people felt mild tremors from an earthquake in Chandigarh. The epicentre of the earthquake was Pakistan then.

On 25, July 2024, Faridabad experienced tremors twice in an hour. The magnitude of the earthquake on both occasions was 2.4 on the Richter scale.

On June 15, 2024, earthquakes struck Jhajjar. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 2.3 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake in Afghanistan on January 11, 2024, caused an earthquake in Haryana including Delhi NCR.

On November 26, 2023, an earthquake shook Sonipat at 4 am. At that time, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was measured at 3.

The people of Haryana also felt the tremors of the earthquake in Nepal on November 4, 2023. Then the earth shook in many places in Haryana including Gurugram.

On October 3, 2023, there was an earthquake twice in a single day. Tremors were felt in Sonipat, Jind, Rohtak, Panipat, Rewari, Nuh and Chandigarh. An earthquake of 2.7 magnitude was recorded in Sonipat.

On 1 September 2023, the earthquake was felt in Jhajjar district. The intensity of the earthquake was then measured at 3.3.

On 24 June 2023, earthquake tremors of 3.2 magnitude were felt in North India including Haryana. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Rohtak district of Haryana.

On 28 May 2023, the ripples of an earthquake in Afghanistan were also felt in Haryana.