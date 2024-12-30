Back-To-Back Earthquakes In Haryana: Is A Big One Coming? An Expert Speaks

Chandigarh: Haryana's Sonipat experienced tremor for the second time within 24 hours on Thursday, December 26. A number of earthquakes have been felt in different cities of Haryana many times recently. Although there was no loss of life or property, panic was palpable among people and concern visible among experts.
Is this a hint of some big danger in future? Sonipat was jolted at 9:42 am on Thursday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the intensity of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 2.6. The occurrence of a second tremor within 24 hours sent shivers across the state. The epicenter of the earthquake was near the stadium in Pehladpur Kidoli in Sonipat. Earlier, an earthquake occurred on Wednesday at 12:28 pm. Its epicenter was 5 km deep in Kundal village near Kharkhoda in Sonipat. The intensity of the earthquake was 3.5 on the Richter scale.
At the same time, its effect was felt till Rohtak, Panipat, Jhajjar and Gurugram.
Earthquakes in Haryana over the last two years
On 12 November 2024, an earthquake hit Rohtak and its surrounding districts. The intensity of the earthquake was 3 on the Richter scale.
On 11 September 2024, people felt mild tremors from an earthquake in Chandigarh. The epicentre of the earthquake was Pakistan then.
On 25, July 2024, Faridabad experienced tremors twice in an hour. The magnitude of the earthquake on both occasions was 2.4 on the Richter scale.
On June 15, 2024, earthquakes struck Jhajjar. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 2.3 on the Richter scale.
The earthquake in Afghanistan on January 11, 2024, caused an earthquake in Haryana including Delhi NCR.
On November 26, 2023, an earthquake shook Sonipat at 4 am. At that time, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was measured at 3.
The people of Haryana also felt the tremors of the earthquake in Nepal on November 4, 2023. Then the earth shook in many places in Haryana including Gurugram.
On October 3, 2023, there was an earthquake twice in a single day. Tremors were felt in Sonipat, Jind, Rohtak, Panipat, Rewari, Nuh and Chandigarh. An earthquake of 2.7 magnitude was recorded in Sonipat.
On 1 September 2023, the earthquake was felt in Jhajjar district. The intensity of the earthquake was then measured at 3.3.
On 24 June 2023, earthquake tremors of 3.2 magnitude were felt in North India including Haryana. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Rohtak district of Haryana.
On 28 May 2023, the ripples of an earthquake in Afghanistan were also felt in Haryana.
Where does the risk of the earthquake lie in Haryana?
As many as 12 districts of the state have been listed as sensitive as far as the possibility of an earthquake is concerned. The districts falling in Zone-4 are considered sensitive, while Zone-3 is considered to be a less affected area and Zone-2 is considered to be an area with a very low possibility of an earthquake.
Districts falling in Zone-4
Rohtak, Mahendragarh, Panchkula, Karnal, Ambala, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad
Nuh (Mewat) and Palwal.
Districts falling in Zone 3:
Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Bhiwani and Hisar.
Districts falling in Zone 2:
Sirsa and some areas of Fatehabad.
How does an earthquake occur?
The surface of the earth is made up of tectonic plates. When these plates collide with each other, the energy from beneath the earth finds a way to come out and due to this the earth shakes and people feel the tremors of the earthquake. If the intensity of the earthquake is more than 6 on the Richter scale, then the earthquake can cause huge devastation.
Why do earthquakes occur frequently in Haryana?
According to information, there is a fault line under the ground from Dehradun in Uttarakhand to Mahendragarh in Haryana. Vibrations are generated after plate movements. If a big earthquake occurs in Haryana, then there is more danger in the colonies of the cities because the colonies here are very narrow. In such a situation, in case of a big earthquake, rescue operations may be difficult.
Professor Gaurav Kalotra of the Geographic Department of Punjab University in Chandigarh spoke about the changes taking place in the Himalayas. “The height of Mount Everest is increasing every year. This means that there is movement of plates under the earth. When energy is accumulating under the earth, the same energy is coming out in the form of an earthquake. If the intensity of the earthquake is not high on the Richter scale, then there is no big danger, but if the earthquake is of high intensity, then there can be a big loss. If the ceiling fan is seen shaking during the earthquake, then it means that you should immediately get out of the house,” Professor Kalotra said.