ETV Bharat / state

Expert Panel Rules Out Abnormal Spike In Sudden Deaths In Hassan, Says Number Was Same As Previous Months

Bengaluru: Even as people are scared about the increasing number of sudden deaths in Hassan district, the expert panel which looked into these deaths found no abnormal uptick in sudden deaths in the district and said the number was the same as the previous months.

The panel under the Director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Research (JICDR) was formed by the Government last month to look into the reasons for sudden deaths in Hassan in recent months. As many as 24 sudden deaths were reported from the district in May-June.

The analysis by the panel showed of the 24 deaths, only 10 were confined cardiac deaths while 10 were probable cardiac deaths. The remaining four deaths were due to non-cardiac issues. More than 75% of the deceased had one or more cardiac risk factors, the study said.

"Many of these individuals had identifiable risk factors such as smoking, alcohol use, obesity, hypertension or a family history of heart attack. In several cases, there was no prior diagnosis or indication of existing heart disease," the panel said.

The panel however expressed its limitations in accurately determining the cause of death in some cases largely due to the non-cooperation from the family members of the deceased and absence of reliable eyewitness accounts, clinical data and post-mortem findings. "In many cases, the individuals were not brought to any healthcare facility prior to death and even among those who were declared brought dead at hospital, formal post-mortem examinations were not performed. Even essential clinical investigations such as ECGs, cardiac enzymes or imaging were unavailable in many cases making retrospective diagnosis speculative at best," the panel said.