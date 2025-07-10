Expert Panel Rules Out Abnormal Spike In Sudden Deaths In Hassan, Says Number Was Same As Previous Months

Bengaluru: Even as people are scared about the increasing number of sudden deaths in Hassan district, the expert panel which looked into these deaths found no abnormal uptick in sudden deaths in the district and said the number was the same as the previous months.
The panel under the Director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Research (JICDR) was formed by the Government last month to look into the reasons for sudden deaths in Hassan in recent months. As many as 24 sudden deaths were reported from the district in May-June.
The analysis by the panel showed of the 24 deaths, only 10 were confined cardiac deaths while 10 were probable cardiac deaths. The remaining four deaths were due to non-cardiac issues. More than 75% of the deceased had one or more cardiac risk factors, the study said.
"Many of these individuals had identifiable risk factors such as smoking, alcohol use, obesity, hypertension or a family history of heart attack. In several cases, there was no prior diagnosis or indication of existing heart disease," the panel said.
The panel however expressed its limitations in accurately determining the cause of death in some cases largely due to the non-cooperation from the family members of the deceased and absence of reliable eyewitness accounts, clinical data and post-mortem findings. "In many cases, the individuals were not brought to any healthcare facility prior to death and even among those who were declared brought dead at hospital, formal post-mortem examinations were not performed. Even essential clinical investigations such as ECGs, cardiac enzymes or imaging were unavailable in many cases making retrospective diagnosis speculative at best," the panel said.
These gaps in documentation and diagnostic confirmation highlight the need for systemic improvements in emergency response protocols, the panel said while recommending mandatory autopsy in all sudden deaths inside or outside hospitals, making available ECG machines and emergency cardiac medicines in all primary and community health centres and cardiac screening for auto and cab drivers.
Dismissing the public notion that sudden cardiac deaths are on the rise, the panel said the district reported 19 deaths in May and June, 2024 and 20 deaths in the corresponding months in this year. Even in the number of people admitting to hospitals due to heart related ailments there has been no significant rise. While 315 people were admitted due to heart related issues in 2024, the number has gone up to 357 this year. "This data clearly shows that there has been no increase in sudden cardiac deaths," the report said.
