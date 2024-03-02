Watches, Jewellery Worth Rs 2.5 Cr Found from Tobacco Businessman's House in Delhi

The IT Department launched a raid on a Kanpur-based tobacco company and its owner's house in Delhi three days ago. On the third day of the raid today, officials found expensive watches and jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore.

Kanpur: The Income Tax (IT) Department has found watches and jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore after raiding the residence of the owner of a Kanpur-based tobacco company in Delhi on the third day on Saturday, officials said.

In the first two days of the raid, several luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore were found and cash worth Rs 4.5 crore was seized.

The office of Banshidhar Tobacco Ltd located in Nayaganj of Kanpur city along with the premises linked to the company was raided by the IT Department. Officials have accused the company of evading tax and GST worth crores of rupees. An official of the IT Department said some important documents have also been recovered and those are currently being examined.

It has also come to light that Banshidhar Tobacco Ltd's owner Munna Mishra had connections in the abroad. Cash worth crores of rupees was found at his residence in Delhi. This apart, there were luxury cars worth Rs 60 crore, jewellery and watches worth Rs 2.5 crore. Investigations are now being held on Mishra's foreign connections, officials said.

Earlier, cash worth crores of rupees was seized in a DGGI raid from the house of a perfume businessman Piyush Jain in Kanpur a few years ago. Now, cash and expensive items worth crores of rupees are being found from Munna Mishra's house.

Piyush Jain and Munna Mishra are among the most-discussed businessmen of Kanpur who have reportedly taken their companies to great heights in very short period.

IT officials said Mishra has not responded to them till now. His family members said he is unwell and so is not in a position to talk.

