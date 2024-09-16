Expelled For Consuming Liquor, Ganja Inside Delhi University Hostel, MBA Student Dies By Suicide

New Delhi: In a heartbreaking incident, an MBA student, expelled from the hostel for consuming liquor and narcotics, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the hostel of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday evening.

The deceased student has been identified as Gautam, a resident of Hajipur in Bihar.

A police official at the Dwarka police station said that they received a distress call at around 6:30 pm on Sunday about the incident after which a team of police was rushed to the spot. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. No suicide note was found from the spot as per police.



Under Mental Stress Due To Expulsion

It has come to light that the deceased student along with five other students was expelled by the hostel warden on Saturday for allegedly drinking and consuming ganja inside the hostel premises. Police sources said that the hostel authorities also informed the student's family about the matter due to which he was upset and took the horrifying step.

The expulsion order issued to this effect by Hostel Warden, Prof Rakesh Kumar read that the students were expelled from hostel residency “for consuming liquor and Narcotic substance i.e Ganja inside the Hostel Room No 714 in Shivalik Boys Hostel in the night of 13/14 September, 2024”.

Expulsion order of six students for allegedly consuming liquor and ganja at Delhi's IP University (IP University)

“Such conduct on the part of the hostel residents is detrimental to the community life of the hostel. Keeping in mind the severity of their conduct, the above-mentioned students are hereby expelled from hostel residency with immediate effect and directed to handover the possession of their respective rooms by 02:001)M,I 5th September 2024. The hostel premises shall remain out of bounds for these expelled students,” the order further read.



Suicide Sparks Protest

The tragic death by suicide of the student triggered a strong protest by his fellow colleagues against the hostel authorities over the students' expulsion.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.