'Expel These Tainted People': Congress Mulls Action Against Former District Heads In Kashmir For 'Anti-Party' Activities

Srinagar: Struggling with internal rift in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress Wednesday said that its leaders who had recently written to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge were not invited to the National Convention in April as they ceased to be district presidents.
A J&K Congress spokesperson in a statement said that senior party leaders have rejected the "obnoxious comments" which were made by "former District Presidents" in the letter.
“The former District Presidents must accept that they have not been invited to the meeting by the Party High Command, given the fact that they ceased to be the district presidents after their replacement, as they have been found involved in indiscipline & anti-party activities. They also looted Congress workers and people to recover the money that they had paid against securing positions of District President during the previous PCC president’s tenure,” the statement said.
The Congress statement follows days after ten "district presidents" wrote a letter to Kharge and Organisational General Secretary K C Venugopal claiming the list of attendees sent by the J&K PCC president for the National Convention on April 3 and 4 in New Delhi was "duplicate and the interim presidents are anti-national".
These district presidents, who were approved by the All India Congress Committee in October 2023, accused J&K party president Tariq Hameed Karra of altering the sanctioned list of interim nominees without authorization. They threatened to protest on the convention day if they were not invited.
Reacting to the letter, the J&K Congress termed these former presidents as “non-entities who have been made District Presidents without Congress membership during the tenure of the previous PCC president".
“The fact remains that these so-called ex-district presidents had not even enrolled themselves as primary members. They are making baseless statements on the behest of some disgruntled people who have also not enrolled themselves as primary members during the last membership drive launched by JKPCC,” the statement read.
The spokesperson said the "disgruntled" people within Congress are in the "habit of making a mockery of party programmes both at the national as well as the state level and have been working against the party interests from day one".
Congress faced cracks in the Kashmir valley after its assembly poll debacle and the appointment of Karra as its new president for Jammu and Kashmir. At least 22 party leaders and senior workers have rebelled against Karra after his appointment.
“They did not attend even a single state or National level programme, rather they held meetings in different hotels demonstrating that they did not accept the decision of the Party High Command concerning change of guard in J&K,” the spokesperson said.
The party High Command will be taking strict disciplinary action against them for their anti-party activities and corruption, it added.
“The leaders also mentioned that disgruntled people are fueling divisions and instigating others. We have brought this matter to the notice of Party High Command. Again, we will strongly urge the leadership to expel these tainted, disgruntled people from the party, ensuring that party interests are no longer harmed,” it said.
