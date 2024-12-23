Expedite Projects To Ensure People Get Maximum Benefits: Himachal CM Sukhu To Officials

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed officials to expedite the ongoing projects to ensure that the people of Himachal Pradesh got maximum benefits.

Chairing a review meeting of centrally-sponsored schemes, he assessed the implementation and progress of projects on social welfare, backward class and tribal development, women's welfare, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and agriculture.

SUkhu underlined the necessity of completing these projects within the stipulated timelines to prevent cost escalation and to accelerate the state's development. He also laid stress on the importance of conceptualising and prioritising new projects, according to a statement.

Sukhu asked the officials to adopt a proactive approach to effectively serve the targeted groups and emphasised the importance of raising awareness about government policies and programmes to ensure public participation and access to these benefits.