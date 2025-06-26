ETV Bharat / state

'Expect Changes In Karnataka Politics After September', Says Minister K N Rajanna

Bengaluru: Karnataka Cooperative Minister K N Rajanna on Thursday said that the state politics will witness some changes after September. "Now the weather is very cool. Let September get over. You will witness changes (in the state politics)," Rajanna told reporters.

Rajanna's unprovoked statement assumes importance as it comes amidst talks in Congress circles that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will make way for his deputy D K Shivakumar after completing two and a half years in office in October.

Rajanna, a staunch follower of Siddaramaiah, also indirectly said that the CM is not getting a free hand to run the administration owing to many power centres in the Karnataka Congress.

"There are more power centres in the government now, unlike between 2013 and 2018 when Siddaramaiah was the only power centre. When there are more power centres, naturally, there will be more problems and confusion. So the CM has to function accordingly," Rajanna said.