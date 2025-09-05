Exotic Eustoma Blooms For The First Time In Odisha's Sambalpur, To Sell For Rs 1500 A Bunch

ETV Bharat / state

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana

Sambalpur: Flowers in shades of pink, purple and white speak of the floral history that Sanatanpali village in Sambalpur district scripted as rays of the sun kissed the first blooms of exotic North American flower Eustoma. Making this possible is a 25-year-old farmer, Itish Pradhan, who with the support of scientific institutions and local administration has experimented with a new flower crop that has not only motivated him to scale it up but also given new hope to other farmers.

The idea was seeded by CSIR–National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, which provided 2,000 seedlings of Eustoma to the Green Sanatanpali Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), of which Itish was a member. A poly house, made available to him in collaboration with the district administration, was handed over to Itish. It was a time when he had left his job at a steel plant to pursue floriculture.

Exotic Eustoma Blooms For The First Time In Odisha's Sambalpur, Sells For Rs 1500 A Bunch (ETV Bharat)

Marking the beginning of a new revolution, on April 14, Union Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the plantation of the seeds. In four months, the experiment has yielded results and Itish proudly harvested the first batch of 35 flowers.

“I am passionate about farming flowers but I was not very sure if such an exotic flower could survive here. But I got so much help and guidance, which included information on the importance of controlled temperature, and hard work, that I succeeded,” says Itish. Acknowledging the help he received, Itish says apart from minor pesticide costs which amounted to about Rs 2000, rest of the support came free of cost. "So I was assured that it is a low-risk trial which was promising," he adds.