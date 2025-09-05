Exotic Eustoma Blooms For The First Time In Odisha's Sambalpur, To Sell For Rs 1500 A Bunch

The 25-year-old Jajpur youth Itish Pradhan never imagined he would one day cultivate a flower that could sell for a high price in international markets.
By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana
Sambalpur: Flowers in shades of pink, purple and white speak of the floral history that Sanatanpali village in Sambalpur district scripted as rays of the sun kissed the first blooms of exotic North American flower Eustoma. Making this possible is a 25-year-old farmer, Itish Pradhan, who with the support of scientific institutions and local administration has experimented with a new flower crop that has not only motivated him to scale it up but also given new hope to other farmers.
The idea was seeded by CSIR–National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, which provided 2,000 seedlings of Eustoma to the Green Sanatanpali Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), of which Itish was a member. A poly house, made available to him in collaboration with the district administration, was handed over to Itish. It was a time when he had left his job at a steel plant to pursue floriculture.
Marking the beginning of a new revolution, on April 14, Union Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the plantation of the seeds. In four months, the experiment has yielded results and Itish proudly harvested the first batch of 35 flowers.
“I am passionate about farming flowers but I was not very sure if such an exotic flower could survive here. But I got so much help and guidance, which included information on the importance of controlled temperature, and hard work, that I succeeded,” says Itish. Acknowledging the help he received, Itish says apart from minor pesticide costs which amounted to about Rs 2000, rest of the support came free of cost. "So I was assured that it is a low-risk trial which was promising," he adds.
Eustoma, is a flower which is often mistaken for roses and much sought after in international markets for its elegance, long shelf life, and varieties in white, purple, pink, and yellow. “A bunch can sell for up to Rs 1,500 in export markets. It gives a good bloom if the temperatures range between 16°C and 28°C, which were maintained inside the poly house with the help of water fountains,” informs Itish.
Speaking on the popularity of the flower abroad, retired District Horticulture Officer Himanshu Shekhar Sahu explains, “This flower may be rare in India but is hugely popular abroad. It looks beautiful and its freshness makes it the right choice for bouquets and gifting. Besides, it has the potential for exports. This experiment has been successful and proves that the sandy soil and controlled poly house environments can support such high-value crops.”
Union Minister Pradhan shared pictures of the bloom on social media, marking the beginning of “a new chapter in Odisha’s horticulture journey.”
District Magistrate Sambalpur Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar confirmed that seven more poly houses are in the pipeline for Eustoma cultivation in Jujumura block. This has been conceptualised to make Sanatanpali a future hub of flower farming, he said.
For Itish, this might be the beginning. But for other farmers, he is the harbinger of a new hope that can usher prosperity in a place known for paddy and staple crops. “I want to scale this up so that other farmers like me take up flower farming,” he says with a smile, standing among the delicate blooms.
A rare flower from North America, Eustoma has not only given Odisha a new bloom in Sambalpur’s soil but also seeded new opportunities for Odisha’s farmers.
