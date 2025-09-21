ETV Bharat / state

Exorbitant Transportation Charges Put Kashmir Apple Growers Into More Distress

Srinagar:The reopening of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway after a three-week closure brought relief to Kashmir’s apple growers and traders. But the relief has dissipated as transporters doubled freight rates which are adding to losses.

Although the government has started deploying Road Transport Corporation trucks to stabilize the fare, farmers say their number is less to meet the demand.

Farmers and traders allege that the hike is nothing short of exploitation. “A truck from Kashmir to Delhi is now charging Rs 180-200 per apple box. This is not a hike but extortion of growers amid such a distressing situation. First, our apples rotted in stranded trucks on the highway. Now, the A-grade varieties like Kullu and Delicious are stuck in orchards because we can’t afford the fare,” Abdul Bari, an apple grower from Shopian, told ETV Bharat.

Fruit-laden trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu highway (ETV Bharat)

The closure of the highway from August 26 due to landslides had left thousands of apple-laden trucks stranded, leaving apple rotting in transit. This closure led to shortage of trucks, which allowed transporters to arbitrarily double the fare.

“Just three days ago, the rate per box from Pulwama to Delhi touched Rs 230. Today it has come down to Rs 200-210 due to the deployment of RTC trucks. Around 15 RTC trucks are operating from our mandi, but the demand is far higher than the availability,” Javaid Ahmad, president of the Pulwama Fruit Mandi, told ETV Bharat.