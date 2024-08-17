ETV Bharat / state

Executive Engineer Of Jal Nigam Beaten To Death In Sultanpur, Involvement Of Dept Staff Suspected

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An executive engineer of Jal Nigam was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Saturday morning, police said. It is being suspected that the incident is related to the affairs of the department and an employee may be involved in it, they said.

Deceased, Santosh Kumar, a native of Prayagraj, lived on rent in Vinobapuri locality of the city. It is being told that some people, including an assistant engineer, had come to meet him this morning after which, he was found severely injured with his mouth taped shut. When taken to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said the main suspect has been identified and process is on to identify the others. Teams have been set up to arrest the accused, police said. On information, the district magistrate, SP, CDO, ADM and Nagar Kotwal reached the hospital.

Santosh's driver Sandeep, who lived with him said that he was sleeping in the morning when he got several calls from an assistant engineer of the department. When he answered the call, the assistant engineer asked him to come downstairs. When he went downstairs, he was asked to bring curd and jalebi.

Upon returning, Sandeep found Santosh's mouth was taped shut and some people were brutally beating him. He shouted for help but the group threatened to kill him and then fled from the spot.