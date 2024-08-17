Executive Engineer Of Jal Nigam Beaten To Death In Sultanpur, Involvement Of Dept Staff Suspected

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An executive engineer of Jal Nigam was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Saturday morning, police said. It is being suspected that the incident is related to the affairs of the department and an employee may be involved in it, they said.
Deceased, Santosh Kumar, a native of Prayagraj, lived on rent in Vinobapuri locality of the city. It is being told that some people, including an assistant engineer, had come to meet him this morning after which, he was found severely injured with his mouth taped shut. When taken to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.
Police said the main suspect has been identified and process is on to identify the others. Teams have been set up to arrest the accused, police said. On information, the district magistrate, SP, CDO, ADM and Nagar Kotwal reached the hospital.
Santosh's driver Sandeep, who lived with him said that he was sleeping in the morning when he got several calls from an assistant engineer of the department. When he answered the call, the assistant engineer asked him to come downstairs. When he went downstairs, he was asked to bring curd and jalebi.
Upon returning, Sandeep found Santosh's mouth was taped shut and some people were brutally beating him. He shouted for help but the group threatened to kill him and then fled from the spot.
Hearing the driver's shouts, people of the locality reached the spot along with a security guard, who was posted 50 metres away. Santosh was rushed to the emergency ward of the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
SP Somen Verma, said that executive engineer Santosh Kumar's family members live in Prayagraj and they have been informed. "Four police teams have been set up to probe into the incident. During interrogation, it was found that an employee of the department is involved in the murder and search is on for the accused," he said.
On the other hand, Praveen Singh, assistant engineer of Jal Nigam, who reached the district hospital, said that he had received a call from driver, Sandeep in the morning and he informed that the executive engineer had been murdered.
