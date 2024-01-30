Exclusive: Veteran Actor Ashok Saraf to be Conferred with Maharashtra Bhushan Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Tuesday that veteran Marathi and Bollywood, television and theatre actor Ashok Saraf will get the prestigious 'Maharashtra Bhushan' Award-2023, the state government's highest honour.

In a congratulatory note, Shinde stated that 76-year-old Saraf had been chosen for the award because of his significant contribution to the arts. Through his acting, he has successfully transitioned from comedy to serious to negative roles while winning the hearts of the viewers.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Saraf said, "I am overjoyed after hearing the news. I am delighted to receive the Maharashtra Bhushan Award".

Notably, his name was coming up while discussing the Padma award. When asked about this, Saraf said, "The Maharashtra Bhushan Award is just as significant as the Padma award, hence, receiving this award is great news".

Commenting on his film career, he said, "I will continue acting. Hence, I'll be seen on the stage forever". When asked about his upcoming projects, Saraf replied, "I am going to start the shooting of two films by next month".

In 1969, Saraf made his acting debut in the Marathi film 'Janaka.' Since then, in addition to acting in over 50 Bollywood films, 10 television serials and a dozen theatre performances, he has contributed to over 250 Marathi films, most of them comedy roles.

In several movies, he has collaborated with actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar and late actor Laxmikant Berde. Saraf appeared in several well-known Bollywood movies, including 'Damaad', 'Pratighat', 'Benaam Badshah', 'Aa Gale Lag Ja', 'Karan Arjun', 'Army', 'Koyla', 'Gupt', 'Yes Boss', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Khubsoorat', 'Joru Ka Gulam', 'Jodi No. 1', and 'Singham'.

Saraf was also frequently featured in teleserials on different networks, including 'Hum Paanch', 'Professor Pyarelal', 'Aa Bail Mujhe Maar', 'Ye Chhoti Badi Batein', 'Don't Worry Ho Jayega', and many more.

He has received numerous awards, including the Maharashtra State Film Award (for 'Pandu Havaldar'), 10 Maharashtra Government awards for his performance in Marathi films, Marathi Filmfare and Screen Awards.

Some of the well-known Marathi films of Ashok Saraf include 'Ashi Hi Banawa Banawi', 'Vajir', 'Navrimile Navryala', 'Dhumdhadaka', 'Me Shivaji Park', 'Gammat Jammat', 'Atya Gharat Gharoba'. Saraf, who was raised and educated in south Mumbai, is married to well-known actress-producer Nivedita Joshi. The duo has a son, who is a chef.