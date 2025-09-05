Exclusive | Tejashwi To Embark On Yatra Of His Own; Visit Delhi To Discuss Seat-Sharing With Congress
Tejashwi's rally will cover 13 of 38 districts in Bihar that were not included in Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 5, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is going to embark on a ‘yatra’ (tour) of his own to remove the sudden lull in political activities after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ concluded in Bihar. The move will also serve as another round of hectic campaigning ahead of the state elections, expected to be held in November.
Tejashwi, Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly, will focus his tour on the districts that were left untouched during Rahul’s yatra.
The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' had touched 25 of 38 districts in the state, leaving out Buxar, Kaimur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Banka, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Khagaria, Madhepura, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Khagaria.
“The dates of the yatra of our leader are being finalised. It will primarily focus on districts that were not covered by the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra',” RJD spokesperson and state general secretary Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.
Apart from spreading awareness about the right to franchise, the yatra will also tell people about the work and promises of the RJD, which leads the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the state. It will also serve as a reminder that the RJD is one of the largest parties in Bihar.
However, the seat-sharing talks among the INDIA partners are still stuck at the primary stage. One of the reasons behind it is that the Congress, all charged-up after Rahul’s yatra, is refusing to toe the line of the RJD in political matters like before. It has also adopted an aggressive posture in the state.
The grand old party avoided declaring Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance during Rahul’s tour, and did not give him or RJD president Lalu Prasad a place on the posters that were placed on the dais during the public meeting that marked its conclusion.
In this situation, the RJD will have to run to Delhi to discuss distribution of seats, despite being the largest Opposition party in Bihar and Tejashwi being the chairman of the coordination committee of the alliance.
“Our senior leaders, including Tejashwi, will visit Delhi soon to meet Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The seat-sharing talks will progress after discussions are held with the Congress and demands of other parties will also be considered,” an RJD leader said.
Asked about Lalu and Tejashwi not being given included in posters on the dais during the last public meeting of 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', and the Congress refraining from declaring the latter as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance, Gagan asserted that they were non-issues.
“We did not get much time to prepare for the final meeting during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. As far as Tejashwi’s candidature is concerned, it is understood that he is the chief ministerial face of INDIA bloc in Bihar. There are no ifs and buts about it. He is the leader of the alliance in Bihar,” Gagan asserted.
The INDIA bloc has RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPM and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as members in Bihar. They have already indicated the number of Assembly seats they want to contest.
While the RJD is looking to contest around 150 seats in the 243-member assembly, the Congress is thinking of fighting on at least 70 seats as part of the alliance. Similarly, the CPIML is seeking 40 to 45 seats, while the CPI has argued about pan-Bihar presence and sought 24 seats. The CPM is demanding 11 seats while the VIP wants 60 seats, and the position of the deputy chief minister, in case INDIA forms the government.
“We have demanded 11 seats, including Vibhutipur and Manjhi, which we won in the 2020 polls. Matihani and Pipra constituencies are also in the list as we lost them by 8,177 and 2,629 votes, respectively. Purnea, the seat of our slain leader Ajit Sarkar, is also a part of our demand,” CPM state secretariat member Manoj Chandravanshi told ETV Bharat.
The demand of the INDIA partners could be slashed in the seat-sharing deal. Some of its senior leaders have indicated that the three left parties could be given altogether 33 seats to contest, marginally up in comparison to the last Assembly polls.
The remaining 210 constituencies would be shared by the RJD and Congress, with both leaving a few seats from their quotas for the VIP to contest.
The RJD, while leading the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar had contested 144 seats in 2020, winning 75 of them and the Congress fought on 70 but could win just 19. The CPIML fielded candidates on 19 and bagged 12.
The CPI contested six and won two seats, while the CPM fought on four and got two seats as a part of the Opposition alliance in 2020.
