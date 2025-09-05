Exclusive | Tejashwi To Embark On Yatra Of His Own; Visit Delhi To Discuss Seat-Sharing With Congress

ETV Bharat / state

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is going to embark on a ‘yatra’ (tour) of his own to remove the sudden lull in political activities after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ concluded in Bihar. The move will also serve as another round of hectic campaigning ahead of the state elections, expected to be held in November.

Tejashwi, Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly, will focus his tour on the districts that were left untouched during Rahul’s yatra.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' had touched 25 of 38 districts in the state, leaving out Buxar, Kaimur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Banka, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Khagaria, Madhepura, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Khagaria.

“The dates of the yatra of our leader are being finalised. It will primarily focus on districts that were not covered by the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra',” RJD spokesperson and state general secretary Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.

Apart from spreading awareness about the right to franchise, the yatra will also tell people about the work and promises of the RJD, which leads the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in the state. It will also serve as a reminder that the RJD is one of the largest parties in Bihar.

However, the seat-sharing talks among the INDIA partners are still stuck at the primary stage. One of the reasons behind it is that the Congress, all charged-up after Rahul’s yatra, is refusing to toe the line of the RJD in political matters like before. It has also adopted an aggressive posture in the state.

The grand old party avoided declaring Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance during Rahul’s tour, and did not give him or RJD president Lalu Prasad a place on the posters that were placed on the dais during the public meeting that marked its conclusion.

In this situation, the RJD will have to run to Delhi to discuss distribution of seats, despite being the largest Opposition party in Bihar and Tejashwi being the chairman of the coordination committee of the alliance.

“Our senior leaders, including Tejashwi, will visit Delhi soon to meet Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The seat-sharing talks will progress after discussions are held with the Congress and demands of other parties will also be considered,” an RJD leader said.