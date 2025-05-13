Ladakhis Have Always Been Taken For granted: Former MLA Deldan Namgail

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Former MLA from Nubra, Deldan Namgail on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre saying that Ladakhis have always been taken for granted. He also spoke on a range of topics including the overall development of Ladakh, especially after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Namgail said, "When we talk about the abrogation of Article 370, we often overlook Ladakh's history. Before Independence, Ladakh was a semi-independent kingdom, then came under Dogra rule, and later merged with India through the Instrument of Accession. Even then, the concerns and aspirations of the Ladakhi people were not considered."

"Under Articles 370 and 35A, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed certain protections. Before their abrogation in 2019, Ladakh had a degree of self-governance through the LAHDCs under the LAHDC Act of 1997, a statutory, not constitutional, body without legislative powers," Namgail said.

According to Namgail, after Ladakh became a Union Territory, there was initial euphoria as people hoped to have policy-making powers.

"However, within a year, it became clear that absolute authority rested with the bureaucrats and the Lt. Governor, leaving locals with little say in governance. The Hill Councils began to feel sidelined, leading to tensions over power imbalance. At one point, the CEC and Councillors even protested at Raj Niwas. This growing dissatisfaction led to the formation of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance in 2020, as people began demanding concrete constitutional safeguards," Namgail added.

Namgail believes that after the abrogation of Article 370, Ladakhis have been disempowered. "Earlier, in the erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir state, Ladakh had four MLAs (from Zanskar, Kargil, Leh, and Nubra), two MLCs, and one Member of Parliament — the MP still exists. Our constitutional status has been downgraded. Today, we only have two Hill Councils, in Leh and Kargil, which are statutory bodies with no legislative powers and function merely as executive agencies."

Speaking about the unfulfilled promises made to Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370, he said, "Ladakhis have always been taken for granted. The BJP's national manifesto had clearly stated its intent to abrogate Article 370. Yet, Ladakh’s strategic significance, bordered by China in the east and Pakistan in the north, is often overlooked."

Speaking about the Ladakh domicile cut-off date of 1989, he said, "Ladakhis are 98% Scheduled Tribe certificate holders, and it is the government's responsibility to protect this indigenous population. That's why ST status was granted in 1989. When we ask for domicile rights, we're not demanding independence, we're asking for protection. Ladakh is a strategic region, and the government must find ways to empower its deeply nationalist people."

"The Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance have demanded 1989 as the cut-off year for Ladakh domicile. After Independence, Article 35A and the PRC (State Subject), granted in 1954, were the only constitutional tools to protect our identity, both have now been abrogated. However, the Scheduled Tribe status granted in 1989 remains intact and is included in Chapter 6 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. Therefore, the demand for 1989 as the domicile cut-off is constitutionally valid. The government must accept this demand in the larger interest of Ladakh’s tribal population," said Deldan.

He added, "The government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A with the hope that it would remove barriers to development in both J&K and Ladakh UTs."

"But it's been six years, and basic processes like drafting recruitment rules for some departments have taken 2–3 years. The government claims to have filled 3,172 out of 3,596 posts, but 424 remain vacant. Additionally, 1,275 gazetted posts are still unfilled due to the absence of a Ladakh Public Service Commission.

"According to reports, Ladakh ranks fourth in unemployment nationally. Youth are growing anxious, even depressed, over the lack of opportunities. The Reorganisation Act keeps the J&K PSC intact and, under Point No. 3, allows UPSC, with the President's approval, to serve Ladakh’s PSC needs. This provision could be used to create a separate Ladakh Public Service Commission. Yet, even after six years, not a single gazetted post has been filled, leading to deep frustration among unemployed youth and their families," he said.

Speaking about the current border tensions, he quipped, "The nation must understand what Ladakh truly represents. We hold a proud record of nationalism. The Ladakh Scouts Regiment is among the most decorated in the Indian Army, with over 850 gallantry awards, including the Maha Vir Chakra, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Sena Medals."

"I believe no other regiment has received as many honours. During the 1962 Indo-China war, when we lacked proper equipment, locals built the Thoise airstrip using basic agricultural tools, it played a crucial role then and is still in use. In the 1971 war, under the leadership of Colonel Rinchen, the people of Nubra helped liberate Turtuk from Pakistan. And in 1999, during the Kargil War, the Ladakh Scouts’ bravery stood out once again. In this harsh terrain, only we can fight effectively. Our people also volunteered as porters, carrying ammunition to high-altitude posts be it from Galwan to Kargil war," he added.

He said, "Being a sensitive border region, when we speak of empowerment — especially with our proven record of loyalty, it becomes the responsibility of the Centre to empower Ladakh constitutionally, whether through Sixth Schedule status or statehood. Since Independence, we have stood firmly with the nation and are staunchly opposed to China. In this context, the government must take care of Ladakh and its people."

Speaking on the four-point agenda of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, he said, "I believe they are the true voice of the people of Ladakh, and it is crucial for the Centre to listen to them."

On the demand for Sixth Schedule and Statehood for Ladakh, he said, "We are asking for provisions already available in the Indian Constitution, such as the Sixth Schedule and Statehood. If Sikkim can have 32 MLAs, why not Ladakh? With Statehood, we could have our own legislature, similar to every other state."

"The Sixth Schedule would establish Autonomous District Councils, which would allow us to frame policies on land, jobs, and business protection. These are not new concepts, every state has its own legislature. If we get Statehood, we will have MLAs; if we get the Sixth Schedule, we will have Autonomous District Councils. Both are constitutional provisions. Ladakh is the largest UT in terms of area and is strategically vital," he added.

Discussing the upcoming Hill Council Elections scheduled for September, he said, "Whether the elections will take place is uncertain. The State Reorganisation Act is constitutional, but the LAHDC Act of 1997 remains a statutory provision. Previously, we had a DC overseeing the LAHDC, acting as its CEO, but now we have Commissioners, Advisors, and the Governor."

"The LAHDC Act of 1997 clearly states that only Leh and Kargil should be districts, but if new districts are created, the Act will need to be amended. I don't understand how the new setup will work. If Nubra, Changthang, and Sham are placed under the Leh Hill Council, the objectives of the new districts, to provide local administration, will be compromised, forcing people to come back to Leh for work. The government needs to figure out how to adjust the LAHDCs in this new framework. Everyone is confused about whether elections will be held. Currently, the LAHDC Act 1997 holds no constitutional or legislative power, which is why Ladakh feels suffocated and is demanding legislative authority," added.

On political empowerment, he said, "Ladakh will be truly empowered when its people are given constitutional and legislative tools to frame their own policies."

On the recent border tensions, he said, "If we want to strengthen our borders, we must first strengthen the people living there. Even China, despite being a communist state, has granted autonomy in some border regions. Our record is clear, we’ve always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army in every war."

"It’s crucial to empower Ladakh through legislative means. Unemployment is pushing our youth towards drug abuse, which is alarming. Entrepreneurship schemes have also been stalled for the last 3–4 years. Being a strategic region, I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to not treat Ladakh like any other state. It’s time to recognise and reward the people of Ladakh and fulfil the genuine demands of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance," he concluded.