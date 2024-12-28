Ladakh Power Development Dept Focusing On Extending Grid Connectivity under PMDP: PDD Chief Engineer Tsewang Paljor

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Ladakh faces a unique energy challenge as its power demand doubles from 35 MW in summer to 75 MW in winter due to increased heating requirements.

The region’s dependence on hydropower becomes strained during the harsh winter months when the Nimoo Basgo Hydel Project (45 MW) and Chutak Hydel Project (44 MW), which form the backbone of local power generation, experience a significant drop in output, producing only 15-16 MW combined. To meet the deficit, Ladakh relies on power imports from the Northern Grid, capped at 80 MW by the Ministry of Power. This seasonal shift highlights the pressing need for robust energy solutions to sustain Ladakh’s growing demand.

PDD Chief Engineer on region's power supply and infra

Tsewang Paljor, Chief Engineer of Generation and Distribution for the Power Development Department (PDD), UT Ladakh, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, shared critical insights into the region's power supply and infrastructure, highlighting the strides made and challenges faced in ensuring energy reliability.

Department focus on extending grid connectivity

With 73% of villages and habitations connected to the Northern Grid and receiving over 23 hours of daily power, he highlights the department’s focus on extending grid connectivity under key initiatives like the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP-15) and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). Paljor also sheds light on the challenges posed by seasonal demand variations, harsh winters, and infrastructure constraints, while outlining strategies to enhance energy reliability and efficiency for Ladakh’s unique power needs.

73% villages and habitations connected to Northern Grid

Paljor stated, “73% of villages and habitations in Ladakh are now connected to the Northern Grid, enjoying uninterrupted power supply for over 23 hours daily. The remaining 27% rely on diesel generator (DG) sets, while around 26 habitations receive power through solar plants.”

PMDP-15 project underway

Talking about the upcoming projects to expand grid supply, he said, “Under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP-15), work is underway to connect Nubra and Zanskar with the grid supply via a 220 KV transmission line, with the project expected to be completed by 2025-26. The project is being executed by RECPDCL, a PSU under the Government of India. Similarly, under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Changthang and border areas will be connected to the Northern Grid. Power Grid (PESL) is the implementing agency, ensuring 24x7 grid power supply across all villages upon completion.”

Issues persist

Despite progress, some voltage issues persist during peak morning and evening hours, though daytime supply remains stable. Paljor shared that summer peak demand in Ladakh is 35 MW, which doubles in winter to 75 MW, driven by increased heating loads due to the harsh climate. Hydropower generation significantly declines during winter, with the Nimoo Basgo Project (45 MW) and the Chutak Hydel Project (44 MW) producing only 15-16 MW combined. To bridge the gap, Ladakh imports up to 60 MW from the Northern Grid, with a maximum allocation of 80 MW by the Ministry of Power.

Power cuts likely if demand exceeds 80 MW

Paljor said The Ministry of Power has allocated a maximum of 80 MW to Ladakh. Currently, there are no major challenges, but if demand exceeds 80 MW, power cuts may occur as the allocation is capped at this level by the Government of India.” He said, “One of the key challenges is that the 220 KV Leh-Srinagar transmission line is a single-circuit line rather than a double-circuit one. In case of a breakdown, particularly at the Zojila section, repairs become extremely difficult. To address this, the Power Grid Corporation has proposed underground cabling for a 12 km stretch. While work on this has already begun, it is yet to be completed. Instances of damage caused by landslides in the past further highlights the need for this underground cabling solution.”

Leh-Srinagar transmission line poses risk

“The 220 KV Leh-Srinagar transmission line, currently a single-circuit line, poses a risk in case of breakdowns, particularly at the Zojila Pass. To mitigate this, an underground cabling project has been initiated, though it is yet to be completed. Landslides and harsh winter conditions often damage the infrastructure, necessitating durable solutions,” added Tsewang Paljor. Additionally, winter conditions strain the power infrastructure. Overloaded transformers and extended DG set operation for heating off-grid areas increase the risk of equipment failure. He continued, “During the winter months, the load increases significantly due to the severe climate, and the quality of voltage decreases at the sending end. Overloaded transformers exacerbate the issue, often leading to damage of distribution transformers. Additionally, in off-grid areas, DG sets require extended operation to provide heating, further straining resources.”

Department's strategy

Sharing the department’s strategies to ensure uninterrupted power supply, he said, “We ensure that all the elements of the 66/11 KV substations in both Leh and Kargil are in good condition and capable of handling the expected load demand. There are 16 such receiving stations. Additionally, we ensure that distribution transformers are not overloaded. To maintain the DG sets in optimal condition, we stock spare parts before road closures and create public awareness about the judicious use of electricity. However, unplanned colonies emerging in several areas of Leh pose challenges for us.” Paljor revealed that 80% of the region is now covered by smart metering, a step towards modernising energy management.

80% coverage with smart metering

“We have also achieved 80% coverage with smart metering,” added Paljor.“Additionally, we have migrated the utility billing system from J&K to Ladakh, and this work is still ongoing. We request residents to identify and declare their contracted demand or agreed load. If usage exceeds the declared load, it will result in additional charges beyond the tariff rate. The Maximum Demand, also known as NDA, is recorded, and users should approach the department to declare their actual usage. This will enable us to plan better, allocate additional transformers to areas as needed, and ensure a more efficient power supply system.” He urged residents to declare their contracted demand accurately to avoid penalties and enable the department to allocate additional transformers where necessary.