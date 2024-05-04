Exclusive | 'Criminals Who Have Change of Heart Join Us to Reform Themselves': BJP's Raipur Candidate Brijmohan Agarwal

ETV Bharat's Praveen Kumar Singh speaking to Brijmohan Agarwal, the BJP nominee from the Raipur Lok Sabha segment (ETV Bharat)

Raipur: BJP leader and Chhattisgarh cabinet minister Brijmohan Agarwal on Saturday said if that someone loots public money, steals or commits robbery, they must be ready to face the investigative agencies, however, when such "big criminals have a change of heart", they join the BJP to "reform themselves".

Agarwal, who is fielded against Vikas Upadhyay from Congress from the Raipur Lok Sabha seat, in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat also spoke about his poll preparation and his take on the INDIA bloc.

Voting is scheduled for May 7 in seven Lok Sabha seats in the state, and a neck-and-neck fight is on the cards between Congress and BJP in the Raipur Lok Sabha segment.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q) What preparations are underway for the May 7 poll in the Raipur Lok Sabha seat?

There are nine Assembly constituencies under the Raipur Lok Sabha seat. I have been campaigning extensively and conducting road shows in urban areas. I received immense love and enthusiasm from the public. I believe that people from this region will create history.

Q) How has Raipur evolved over the years?

People from across the country are delighted upon visiting Raipur and say that the city has transformed on par with Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. One can see big, wide roads that have been laid over the years. Several over-bridges have been built. Internet, road and rail connectivity have also developed. Raipur has also been selected as the best city among the mid-sized cities as per a survey.

Q) The foundation of Naya Raipur was laid by Congress, do you agree with the statement?

Nothing has ever been achieved by simply laying foundations. BJP should be given credit for finishing the projects on time.

Q) The opposition alleges that ED puts pressure on them, but as soon as they join BJP, all the cases end. What is your take on it?

If someone loots public money, steals or commits robbery, then they should be ready for investigation by ED, IT and CBI. But if a criminal has mann parivartan (change of heart), he joins the BJP to reform himself.

Q) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited all the Lok Sabha seats of Chhattisgarh, but did not campaign in Raipur, why?

PM Modi made a night halt in Chhattisgarh to spread the message that the BJP will secure a historic victory in the Raipur Lok Sabha seat. I have been with PM Modi for the last 40 years and I know that he will ensure that Raipur is on the path of development.

Q) This election revolves around Modi, Mahtari Vandan and Mangalsutra, what is your take on this?

The eternal truth is that Lord Ram belongs to the people. Congress denied attending the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram on January 22. By doing this, the grand old party showed that it had nothing to do with Lord Ram. The party has not carried out a single development project in the state in the last five years. However, the coffers of top leaders of the party were filled by robbing the public of their hard-earned money.

Q) How much of a challenge is the INDIA bloc?

The INDIA bloc is a sinking ship. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is moving towards being a global superpower. The country is with the BJP and we will undoubtedly emerge victorious.

