Exclusive Interview: BJP Candidate from Koderma, Annapurna Devi, Aims Towards Promising Win

Giridih (Jharkhand): One of the most prominent fights in the Lok Sabha Election will be observed in Jharkhand's Koderma Lok Sabha seat between the INDIA bloc candidate, a legislator who has been honoured with the outstanding MLA award, and a state minister in the NDA government.



The CPIML has finally declared that Vinod Singh, a resident of Koderma, has been nominated on behalf of the INDIA bloc. The Bharatiya Janata Party's Annapurna Devi will oppose the three-time Bagodar MLA.

There are five assembly constituencies in the Koderma parliamentary constituency – Bagodar, Gandey, Jamua, Dhanwar, and Koderma. Except for Koderma, all four assembly constituencies fall under Giridih district.

Recently, Annapurna has been campaigning in full swing to garner support in her constituency. Recently, she reached the Gandeya assembly constituency and interacted with the voters and sought their support.

During this tour, she also spoke exclusively with ETV Bharat about her vision, plan and mission ahead of the Lok Sabha Election commencing April 19.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental projects in the country, she said that the people in her constituency are impressed by the way the Modi-led government has worked to uplift sections of the society especially the poverty-stricken and the needy.

"Wherever I go, people are welcoming me with open hearts. This time the people of Koderma will bless with record number of 10 lakh votes," she added.

Commenting on the INDI alliance, she mocked the unity of the BLOC by saying that divisions are clearly visible among members. "Koderma has been the stronghold of the BJP. Starting from the Jan Sangh period to date, people have been vouching in favour of the BJP. Today, every common man is aiming towards national interest under the leadership of the PM. I am sure that people will vote for growth and peace," she said.

Speaking of the PM's guarantee to make India the third largest economy in the world, she said that public already knows that the country is safe in the hands of the BJP-led government and will thus bring back the party to power for the third time.

She also claimed to have made continuous efforts regarding the closure of the Giridih Coalfield and stoppage of production by the department in Kabarabad. "Talks continued with the minister but the state government's policy was not that of cooperation on this subject," she added.

Speaking about the JMM government, Annapurna said that the party is responsible for the sorry state of affairs in the state. "Hemant Soren had to go to jail on corruption charges. Today, everyone knows of the circumstances under which the Gandeya assembly seat became vacant. The people of Gandeya Assembly are suffering because of the actions of JMM and their allies," she alleged.