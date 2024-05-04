Interview: Congress Will Win All 11 Seats in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel to ETV Bharat

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel speaking to ETV Bharat on Saturday (ETV Bharat)

Raipur: Although Congress lost Chhattisgarh to the BJP in last year’s shock assembly election result, former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel still feels that the grand old party is well poised to win all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"Congress' position in Chhattisgarh is very strong and we will win all the 11 seats of Chhattisgarh at any cost. Congress' policy is for the benefit of the people, while Modi is only doing politics of promises," Baghel said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

He said that the Congress implements the “policies we make on the ground". "The policies that BJP makes, the public does not get any benefit from those policies," he said.

‘Modi's Claims Have no Basis'

Slamming the BJP government, Baghel said the party's actions in Chhattisgarh were not for the benefit of people. "The kind of politics BJP is doing in Chhattisgarh is not for the benefit of the people. Modi's words and BJP's words are just words, they have no basis." Over the PM Modi’s ‘Mangalsutra’ remarks against the Congress, Bhupesh Baghel said, "This is Narendra Modi's politics. It is his habit to do politics on personal issues instead of issues of public interest. The things he says, he does not say to unite the country but to take the country on some other path."

‘PM Rattled After First Two Phases of Voting’

Baghel said that PM Modi ‘has lost his mental balance after the first two phases of election”. The first two phases have painted a grim picture for the BJP, but as far as the INDIA bloc is concerned, it is a promising situation. The PM is not able to count his work of ten years. BJP has got stuck on Mangalsutra. Modi had promised so many guarantees. Did people get the benefits? Many people did not get the money of Mahtari Vandan Yojana,” Baghel, said.

The former CM said, "Narendra Modi did not give any information about the road map of the country for five years. He only told the country about temples and mangalsutra. The Congress manifesto is a letter of the Congress government and its vision, which tells how we will work in the country if our government is formed. Congress is winning 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. Both the BJP leaders and the BJP's policies are so misguided that the public is not trusting them."