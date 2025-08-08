'It Was Scary', Says SDRF's Rajesh Rawat, The First To Inform District Administration Of Tragedy At Dharali

Uttarkashi: The devastation caused in Dharali due to a flash flood has claimed five lives so far.

Even as rescue and relief operations are in full swing with 274 people shifted to safety till now, SDRF's Rajesh Rawat was the first to inform the district administration of the tragedy. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Rajesh said he was informed of the flood by Harish Shastri from Dharali after which he immediately called up the district administration.

"The district administration dispatched a team of SDRF from Uttarakhand to the incident and I was a part of it. The scene at Dharali was scary with debris strewn all around," he said.

Rajesh said his team of SDRF carried out the rescue operation along with personnel of ITBP. He said it is not yet certain how many people lost their lives but the rescue operation is being carried out at a war footing. "Debris have dried up and this has made the rescue work more challenging," Rajesh said, adding his team recovered a body during the search operation.

ITBP personnel engaged in rescue and relief operations in Dharali (ETV Bharat)

Rajesh said the road from Harshil to Songad is motorable, but the one from Songad to Gangnani, the road has been washed away at three places. Around 200-250 metres of road has been washed away in Songadh. Similarly, in Dabrani, 150-200 metres of road has been washed away. The bridge near Nagamani temple, three kilometres ahead of Gangnani, has been completely washed out, he informed

Rajesh, said power supply to Dharali has been disrupted, but all facilities are being provided by the district administration to the affected. A JCB has been brought to Gangnani. Along with this, a BRO team is engaged in building a Bailey Bridge to restore communication and assist in relief and rescue efforts, he said.