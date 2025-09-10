ETV Bharat / state

EXCLUSIVE: Anna University Study Reveals Rising Sea Levels Pose A Threat To India

Prof. A Ramachandran, Emeritus Professor at the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM), Anna University. ( ETV Bharat )

By S Ravichandran

Chennai: Sea level rise (SLR) represents one of the most serious concerns stemming from climate change, primarily driven by the melting of glaciers and the thermal expansion of seawater as global temperatures increase.

A recent study published in Theoretical and Applied Climatology projects substantial SLR along India's 7,500 km coastline. This was conducted by a team of researchers led by Prof A Ramachandran, Emeritus Professor at the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM), Anna University.

The research examines historical trends and future projections under the IPCC's ARB Shared Socioeconomic Pathways (SSPs). It highlights escalating risks to coastal ecosystems, infrastructure, and communities, emphasising the need for region-specific strategies.

The analysis draws on data from the Permanent Service for Mean Sea Level (PSMSL). NOAA satellite altimetry (1992-2023), and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) cyclone records (1991-2023).