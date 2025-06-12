Exclusive Interview: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu On Amaravati, Polavaram, AI And More

Amaravati: In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on the first anniversary of the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the transformative efforts of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the Jana Sena-led coalition government. The CM spoke about achievements, ongoing projects, and his government's vision for the state’s future.

Excerpts from the interview

ETV Bharat's Sri Ram: Firstly, congratulations, sir, on completing one year as CM. Between 2019 and 2024, there was a discussion among NRIs and Telugu people in other states that there was no development in Andhra Pradesh. Some even felt that Chandrababu Naidu couldn't help the state's condition. You came to power in such a situation. What are your comments on your role as CM in the last year?

Chandrababu Naidu: I faced that same question often during that period. In our analysis of the destruction caused by the previous government, we found that the deeper we delved, the harder it was to fully decipher the extent of the damage. We promised to save the state. People believed, and we won with a 94 percent strike rate. Many elections have happened after the TDP party was formed. But in the 2024 elections, Telugu people gave us the biggest majority. The NDA is in power at the Centre. They are trying to help the state as much as possible. The financial situation has improved from a ventilator state to ICU. I'm not saying we have completely improved the condition.

This first year, we just made our first step towards improving the situation of the state.

Sri Ram: The previous YSRCP government pledged government schools, colleges, and government offices to get loans. How did you improve the devastated financial condition of the state in the last year?

Chandrababu Naidu: They incurred about Rs 9.5 lakh crore of debt. About Rs 1.2 lakh crore bills were pending to be paid for government works. The roads were in drastic condition. Road works would cost another Rs 3,000 to 4,000 crores. We have started repairing the roads. On one side, we have to fulfil the promises we made; on the other side, we need to bring the financial situation on track.

Sri Ram: You brought IT to Hyderabad. You have the credibility. But credibility is different from infrastructure. Hyderabad and Bengaluru have infrastructure. How are you convincing IT companies to come to Andhra?

Chandrababu Naidu: I became CM in 1997. At that time, no one believed me when I said I'll bring IT to Hyderabad. My first decision was Hitech City. I went to the US and held meetings for 14 days with heads of corporate companies. in fact, I was the first CM to do such a thing. Now in Andhra Pradesh, I have to start from Zero. In America, there is Silicon Valley. Here we are building a quantum city. We will build brick by brick. It will take some time. In the case of Hyderabad, we were able to build an IT ecosystem for several years. Nobody could reverse what we did. We will similarly do it here in Amaravati, Vishakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Sri Ram: For the future of Andhra Pradesh, the Polavaram project is significant. Unfortunately, from 2019 to 2024, the project was sidelined, and we saw the damage to the diaphragm wall. When will the project be completed?

Chandrababu Naidu: When Jagan became the CM, he changed the project engineer and stalled the Polavaram project. They didn't even know until IITH revealed that the diaphragm wall is damaged. God gave me the opportunity again to work on the project. By 2027, we will finish the project.

Sri Ram: Today, Artificial Intelligence is a revolution in the world. How are you planning to use AI in governance? Will you be a role model for other states?

Chandrababu Naidu: I always think ahead of time. Sometimes, the attitude has negatively affected me. AI is a significant opportunity. There is so much data. Satellites can now estimate the yield in an agricultural field. With that, we can plan marketing. Drones can be used to precisely spray pesticides. Today, we are using drones in flood-affected regions to deliver food and medicines.

Sri Ram: The Capital city of a state is like the head to a body. When we look at Telangana and other states, about 70 percent of the income is generated by the capital cities. The last government had devastated the state capital. In the next four years, how can we see Amaravati capital transform?

Chandrababu Naidu: 33000 acres of land were given by 29000 farmers. About 99 percent gave land voluntarily. We did not choose Vijayawada because the land value is high there. With the new capital, Guntur, Vijayawada and Tenali regions will develop simultaneously. Hyderabad was developed in a similar manner. In Hyderabad, Municipalities Uppal, Gaddiannaram, and Medchal are all united and transformed into a major city. We tried to build such a city. But the plan was not implemented with the three capital cities model.

Sri Ram: Sir, the Centre has given funds for Amaravati. What can we expect in the next four years?

Chandrababu Naidu: In exactly three years, all major government works will be completed. But the city will not develop with just roads and buildings. An ecosystem must develop. The best schools and colleges must come. This region will have to accommodate 5 lakh students every year. National and international students should come here for studies. Similarly, Hospitals, sports and industries must come. Just like Patancheru was developed near Hyderabad as a biotechnology centre, similar projects must come to Amaravati. Housing and Hotels must develop. In three years, we will complete the infrastructure. Some will ask what the need for Airports is. People questioned why Hyderabad needed another airport when Begumpet airport was already there. That is where vision and clarity matter. Only when all sectors come will the region develop.

Sri Ram: Last time we saw floods in Vijayawada. Several projects are in poor condition. What are the government's plans to tackle flood situations?

Chandrababu Naidu: I'm very clear on this. There was a time when even grease was not used for the maintenance of projects. Now we have Kannaiah Naidu as advisor. He is a gates specialist. Their team is visiting all projects and giving guidelines for maintenance. We are also trying to find a permanent solution to the Budameru project. There are land acquisition and encroachment issues.

Sri Ram: How you you rank the performance of Ministers Nara Lokesh and K Pawan Kalyan.

Chandrababu Naidu: All are performing well, and there is scope for all of us to improve as well.