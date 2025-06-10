Exclusion Of Mundari Language From Jharkhand TET Exam In Khunti Sparks Outrage

Khunti: After Palamu, the local community in the Khunti district are protesting the exclusion of the Mundari language from the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test. According to them, different local languages were included in the test in various other districts.

The Adivasi Mundari Bhasha Sanskriti Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, which is leading the protest, has alleged a conspiracy behind the removal of the Mundari language from the Khunti district. "The Mundari language has given rise to great personalities such as Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Jaipal Singh Munda, and Dr. Ramdayal Munda. The contributions of the Mundas in the establishment of the Jharkhand state have been historic," they said.

The group on Monday submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor and Chief Minister to the District Collector demanding the inclusion of the Mundari language and the removal of Kharia and Kudukh languages. Their earlier plans to take out a protest march on Monday were changed due to the martyrdom anniversary of Birsa Munda.

The group accused the government of threatening the existence of Mundas by removing the Mundari language. According to them, the Mundari language is the oldest Austric tribal language. It was at the centre of the culture and civilisation of the Khunti district and is spoken in almost all the districts of Jharkhand.

"Mundari is the original mother tongue of the tribal Munda-dominated Khunti district and is taught in all the colleges. Yet Mundari language has not been registered in the tribal language column of this proposed manual in Khunti district," they said. They warned of intensifying the protests if their demands were not met.

The group demanded the inclusion of the Mundari language in the tribal language column in the proposed JTET manual in all districts so that its protection and promotion can be ensured under Article 29 and Article 350 (B) (1) and (2) of the Constitution. A similar protest is ongoing in the Palamu district demanding the inclusion of Bhojpuri and Magahi languages.