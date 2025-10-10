ETV Bharat / state

Excise Probe Reveals Inflated Bottle Pricing In Fake Liquor Racket

The investigators said that the bottles were manufactured in 180ml and 200ml capacities, commonly used in retail liquor sales.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 10, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

Amaravati: The Excise Department in Andhra Pradesh has found that bottles used in a fake liquor racket were bought at inflated prices and supplied across districts. According to the remand report of accused Srinivasa Reddy and Kalyan, the overpricing of bottles helped sustain the illegal operation.

Officials said that Addepalli Jaganmohan Rao, one of the key accused, purchased bottles at Rs 1.60 each, 30 paise higher than the market rate, to maximise profits from spurious liquor sales.

Supplier Srinivasa Reddy, owner of Srinivasa Pet Bottles in Surampally Industrial Estate, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna District, allegedly knew the bottles were meant for illegal liquor but still supplied large quantities.

The investigation found that Reddy manufactured and delivered a total of 1.31 lakh bottles, in three separate consignments, to Nayunicheruvupalli village in Mulakalacheruvu Mandal, using the name of Minister Sivaprasad Reddy for the shipments.

When asked to provide a GST number, the accused claimed that he had applied for one and that it would be issued soon. The bottles were specifically manufactured in 180ml and 200ml capacities, commonly used in retail liquor sales.

Further investigation revealed that the main accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao, is a partner in Srinivasa Wines, located at Cheruvu Centre, Vijayawada. The fake liquor produced in the illegal units was supplied from a warehouse in Ibrahimpatnam to this licensed outlet.

Kalyan, who managed the wine shop, sold the counterfeit products as genuine branded liquor, sharing the profits with the masterminds. When Excise officials conducted raids on the premises, they found substantial evidence confirming the sale of fake liquor. Following the inspection, Kalyan was arrested, and samples were seized for forensic analysis.

Andhra Pradesh Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Thursday said strict measures are being taken to curb illicit liquor production and supply across the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Ravindra said the Excise Department’s enforcement wing is actively preventing illegal liquor under the 'Navodayam' initiative.

“Strict measures are being implemented to curb illicit liquor production and its supply across Andhra Pradesh,” Ravindra said in a press release.

He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed robust action against illicit liquor, and enforcement at border checkposts has been strengthened since the NDA coalition government took office.

