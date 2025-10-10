ETV Bharat / state

Excise Probe Reveals Inflated Bottle Pricing In Fake Liquor Racket

Amaravati: The Excise Department in Andhra Pradesh has found that bottles used in a fake liquor racket were bought at inflated prices and supplied across districts. According to the remand report of accused Srinivasa Reddy and Kalyan, the overpricing of bottles helped sustain the illegal operation.

Officials said that Addepalli Jaganmohan Rao, one of the key accused, purchased bottles at Rs 1.60 each, 30 paise higher than the market rate, to maximise profits from spurious liquor sales.

Supplier Srinivasa Reddy, owner of Srinivasa Pet Bottles in Surampally Industrial Estate, Gannavaram Mandal, Krishna District, allegedly knew the bottles were meant for illegal liquor but still supplied large quantities.

The investigation found that Reddy manufactured and delivered a total of 1.31 lakh bottles, in three separate consignments, to Nayunicheruvupalli village in Mulakalacheruvu Mandal, using the name of Minister Sivaprasad Reddy for the shipments.

When asked to provide a GST number, the accused claimed that he had applied for one and that it would be issued soon. The bottles were specifically manufactured in 180ml and 200ml capacities, commonly used in retail liquor sales.

Further investigation revealed that the main accused, Addepalli Janardhan Rao, is a partner in Srinivasa Wines, located at Cheruvu Centre, Vijayawada. The fake liquor produced in the illegal units was supplied from a warehouse in Ibrahimpatnam to this licensed outlet.