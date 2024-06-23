Excise Policy 'Scam': Kejriwal Moves SC Against HC's Interim Stay On Bail Order In ED Case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's interim stay on trial court's order granting him bail in a corruption case in connection with the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal’s lawyer will seek an urgent hearing on the case on Monday. On Friday, the high court paused the release of the embattled chief minister after the trial court granted him bail on June 20.

The high court had said the trial court order granting bail to Chief Minister Kejriwal shall not be given effect till it hears the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the relief granted in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The ED had challenged the trial court's order passed on Thursday evening. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor could have walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday had the high court not granted the interim relief to the federal anti-money laundering agency.