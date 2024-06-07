Excise Case: Delhi Court to Consider CBI's Supplementary Charge Sheet Against BRS Leader Kavitha on Jul 6

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to decide on July 6 whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against BRS leader K Kavitha in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise scam. The central probe agency filed the final report before Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja, who posted the matter for July 6. The judge also extended the judicial custody of Kavitha till June 21 in the case.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested by the CBI in Tihar Jail in April, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam. The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.

Kavitha is currently in judicial custody (JC) in both the cases. CBI officials had earlier questioned Kavitha inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court. The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.