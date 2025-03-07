ETV Bharat / state

Exam Cheating 'Munna Bhai Style': Six Nabbed By Nuh Police In Haryana, Hunt On For 29 Absconding Candidates

Nuh (Haryana): Police here have arrested six persons, including a CSC (common service centre) operator and a girl, following detention of 34 impersonators who, on behalf of actual candidates, appeared for the Haryana Board Open School Examination.

Earlier this week, it came to the notice of the authorities that 34 fake candidates appeared for the Class 10th Open Board English exam at Mount Aravali Public School in Nuh, the designated exam centre for open school students, in a scene straight out of Bollywood blockbuster Munna Bhai MBBS. All the 34 imposters were arrested after being caught during the the English examination at the Public School.

Launching an investigation, Nuh police on Wednesday arrested six accused including a CSC operator and a girl in connection with this case. All six were apprehended from the examination center after the examination concluded. A search is underway to trace 29 other absconding students who fled after a case was registered.

Those arrested have been identified as Sahil Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Adil, Shad, and Firdaus, all actual candidates involved in the cheating scam. Police also apprehended Divyang Haseen, a CSC operator from Marora, who is believed to have a hand in glove in the case. A printer machine was also recovered from Haseen’s CSC center near Nuh Sabzi Mandi, police said.

Speaking to media, in-charge of Nuh city police station Naresh Kumar stated that CSC operator Haseen was assisting the students by scanning and forging documents at his service centre. The matter came to light during interrogation of the real candidates arrested in this case, following which a raid was launched at the service centre and Haseen was arrested. The senior police official further revealed that three of the fake candidates were taken into remand earlier but they failed to provide any vital information.