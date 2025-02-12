ETV Bharat / state

Exam Centres With Mass Copying Cases Will Be Barred Permanently: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said examination centres where mass copying for classes 10 and 12 board exams is reported will be barred permanently.

Meanwhile, 42 cases of copying were reported on the first day of the HSC examination for class 12, according to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Fadnavis directed officials to monitor sensitive examination centres through drones and video cameras. He directed the sacking of school employees or teachers if they were involved in facilitating copying.

This decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Fadnavis also interacted with all district collectors and police officials and took stock of the preparation for exams.

The chief minister said district collectors should form special squads which should reach examination centres an hour before the exam starts and wait until the answer sheets are submitted to the custodian.

Fadnavis said it is the joint responsibility of the district collector, superintendent of police, and chief executive officer of the Zilla parishad to prevent copying in exams. Similarly, in urban areas, it will be the responsibility of the municipal commissioner and police commissioner.

He also directed district collectors, superintendents of police and chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads to visit sensitive examination centres on the days when English, Maths, and Science papers are scheduled.