Uttarakhand: Ex-Cong MLA Ganesh Godiyal Refuses To Accept Hiked Salary, Allowances, Facilities

Srinagar/Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly recently passed a bill to increase the salary and allowances of MLAs and give them cashless treatment in hospitals.

As per the new legislation, the lawmakers are now entitled to salary-allowances of Rs four lakh per month against Rs 2.90 lakh they currently receive. Former Congress MLA and state president Ganesh Godiyal has come to the forefront for opposing this and refusing to take the hiked salary-allowances and other facilities.

Godiyal is writing a letter to the Speaker of the Assembly urging him not to provide the hiked allowances and other facilities. He said that a regulatory commission should be set up for increasing the salary-allowances and other facilities of MLAs and former MLAs.

He argued that when on one hand, people are having a tough time due to poor salaries, it is unjustified for the government to increase the salary-allowances of the MLAs and former MLAs. He has opposed to the government's move and refused to accept the benefits.

Godiyal said that people working for the public need more resources but for that, time and situation should be considered. The state is going through a crisis as many areas have been hit by natural disasters.