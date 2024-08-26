ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Ex-Cong MLA Ganesh Godiyal Refuses To Accept Hiked Salary, Allowances, Facilities

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal said it is important to have more resources to undertake public welfare work but before increasing the salaries and allowances of the MLAs and former MLAs it is important to consider the time and situation. He said that natural disasters have hit many places and the state is going through a crisis.

Ex-Uttarakhand Cong MLA Ganesh Godiyal Refuses To Accept Hiked Salary, Allowances, Facilities
Ex Congress MLA Ganesh Godiyal (ETV Bharat/ File)

Srinagar/Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Assembly recently passed a bill to increase the salary and allowances of MLAs and give them cashless treatment in hospitals.

As per the new legislation, the lawmakers are now entitled to salary-allowances of Rs four lakh per month against Rs 2.90 lakh they currently receive. Former Congress MLA and state president Ganesh Godiyal has come to the forefront for opposing this and refusing to take the hiked salary-allowances and other facilities.

Godiyal is writing a letter to the Speaker of the Assembly urging him not to provide the hiked allowances and other facilities. He said that a regulatory commission should be set up for increasing the salary-allowances and other facilities of MLAs and former MLAs.

He argued that when on one hand, people are having a tough time due to poor salaries, it is unjustified for the government to increase the salary-allowances of the MLAs and former MLAs. He has opposed to the government's move and refused to accept the benefits.

Godiyal said that people working for the public need more resources but for that, time and situation should be considered. The state is going through a crisis as many areas have been hit by natural disasters.

He said that a message has gone out that members of the Legislative Assembly themselves increase their salary, pension and other allowances. A regulatory commission should be formed to take such decisions, he said adding that being a former MLA, he will not accept the hiked allowances and other facilities. He said that he is writing a letter to the Speaker in this regard.

The Congress leader said that areas including Dharchula, Munsiyari, Chamoli and Rudraprayag are in the grip of natural disasters. The local MLAs wanted to discuss the post-disaster situation in the House, but they were not even given a chance to present their views, he alleged, raising the demand for running the session for at least 15 days. He further alleged that the government has merely fulfilled a formality by organising a three-day session in Gairsain.

