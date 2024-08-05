Ex-UP Minister Yakub Qureshi's Son Held From Delhi Airport While Trying To Flee To Dubai

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Former Uttar Pradesh minister and BSP leader Haji Yakub Qureshi's son, Firoz alias Bhura was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi while allegedly attempting to abscond from the country to Dubai.

Firoz, who was earlier arrested in connection with packaging and supplying substandard meat in his factory, is currently on bail and had been asked not to leave the country. But, violating the rules, he was trying to leave for Dubai.

After the 2022 Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taken a major action against Yakub's meat factory and meat worth more than Rs 5 crore was recovered from there. After which, police arrested Yakub's two sons including Firoz and both were sent to jail.

SSP Dr Vipin Tada said police arrested Firoz from Delhi airport on Sunday. Kharkhoda Police brought him to the police station from Delhi airport late at night. After interrogation, he was released on the condition that he would not violate his bail conditions in future.

Notably, the entire family of the former minister was absconding ever since the meat factory was raided. Later, after a lot of effort, they were arrested from different places and the family's illegal property worth crores of rupees was confiscated.

Firoz was arrested from Vasundhara Apartment in Ghaziabad on November 28, 2022. He was imprisoned for 96 days and got conditional bail on March 4, 2023.

It may be mentioned that meat packaging and processing was done at Alfahim Meatex Private Limited in Alipur in Kharkhoda. The company was owned by Yakub, who once made a living by selling lemons on the streets. However, the countdown for this family started after March 31, 2022. There was a time when Yakub had a strong hold in the BSP in Western UP politics and was counted among the prominent Muslim figures of the party.

Yakub, who was on bail, participated at a rally in Meerut in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also shared the stage with BSP chief Mayawati. He had then gifted a gold crown to Mayawati. Yakub's son was also present on the stage during Mayawati's rally. Yakub held several meetings in favour of the BSP candidate from Meerut, but the candidate had to face a crushing defeat.

