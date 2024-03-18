Ex-UP Minister, Azam Khan Ordered 7-Yr Jail, 3 Others Get 5-Yr in Forced Demolition Case

Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment and three others to five years in jail by a special court here in a case of forced demolition of a house in Dungarpur area in Uttar Pradesh in 2016. Fines of Rs 5 lakh and 2 lakh were imposed on Azam Khan and the three others respectively.

A case was registered at Ganj Kotwali in this connection and seven people were booked in 2019 for the forced demolition under the Samajwadi Party-led government. Among the accused were the then circle officer Ale Hasan Khan, the then municipality chairman Azhar Ahmed Khan, contractor Barkat Ali, Farman Khan, Jibran and Omendra Chauhan.

The court on Saturday convicted four namely Azam Khan, Ale Hasan Khan, Azhar Ahmed Khan, and Barkat Ali under sections 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to fifty rupees), 447 (punishment for criminal trespassing), 504 (intentional insult with intention to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and acquitted the remaining three, namely Farman Khan, Jibran and Omendra Chauhan.

All the accused were produced in the court amid tight security on Saturday while Azam Khan, currently lodged in Sitapur Jail in another criminal case, appeared for the hearing via video conferencing.

Judge of MP/MLA Special Court Vijay Kumar on Monday pronounced punishment for the four accused. Prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari said that the court had convicted the four in the Dungarpur house demolition case two days back and the punishment was pronounced today.