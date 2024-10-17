ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Union Minister VK Singh's Daughter Duped By Bizman On Pretext Of Selling House In Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Daughter of former Union Minister VK Singh has lodged a police complaint alleging that she was duped of Rs 3.5 crore by a local businessman on the pretext of selling her a house in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place in Rajnagar area of ​​Ghaziabad in 2014. Yogja Singh alleged in her police complaint that a local businessman named Anand Prakash allegedly refused to finalise the sales deal and hand her the house documents although she had cleared the entire amount.

Meanwhile, Prakash filed an eviction case against Yogja in the court, accusing her of illegally occupying the house by forging receipts.

Singh said she went into a verbal deal to buy a house (number R-2/27) in Ghaziabad a decade ago and the cost was fixed at Rs 5.5 crore. Under the deal, Yogja had given as advance of Rs 10 lakh and it was agreed that she would pay the remaining amount in the next few years.

Anand Prakash had told Yogja that he incurred an expenditure of Rs 4.5 lakh for renovating the house for which she had given post-dated cheques. Although she was given possession of the house, the ownership documents and registration was not completed, she alleged.