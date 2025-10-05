ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Serviceman Shot Dead By Son, Family Tries To Destroy Evidence In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: An ex-serviceman was shot dead by his son over a minor dispute at Bahadur Nagar village under Valtoha police station of Tarn Taran district.

DSP Preet Inder Singh said, the family and relatives of the deceased, identified as Sukhwant Singh, cremated his body in haste without informing the police to destroy evidence.

He said at around 10 pm on Saturday, Sukhwant had an argument with his son Satwinder Singh over dumping paddy in the market. As the argument intensified, an enraged Satwinder shot Sukhwant with a licensed 12 bore rifle. "After committing the crime, Satwinder fled the spot with the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in his house.