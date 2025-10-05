Ex-Serviceman Shot Dead By Son, Family Tries To Destroy Evidence In Punjab's Tarn Taran
The deceased, Sukhwant Singh was shot dead by his son, Satwinder Singh over dumping paddy in the market.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Tarn Taran: An ex-serviceman was shot dead by his son over a minor dispute at Bahadur Nagar village under Valtoha police station of Tarn Taran district.
DSP Preet Inder Singh said, the family and relatives of the deceased, identified as Sukhwant Singh, cremated his body in haste without informing the police to destroy evidence.
He said at around 10 pm on Saturday, Sukhwant had an argument with his son Satwinder Singh over dumping paddy in the market. As the argument intensified, an enraged Satwinder shot Sukhwant with a licensed 12 bore rifle. "After committing the crime, Satwinder fled the spot with the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in his house.
Later, Sukhwant's family, in a bid to shield Satwinder, cremated the body. However, police were informed of the incident following which personnel from Valtoha police station reached the spot and collected evidence.
Preet Inder said the statement of Sukhwant's wife was recorded. He said the ashes left after cremation of Sukhwant's body were seized. "A case has been registered against Satwinder under various sections of BNS. A manhunt has been launched to nab him," he said.
Police said appropriate action will also be taken against the family and relatives of the deceased for attempting to destroying evidence.
Also Read
Uttar Pradesh Man Murders Parents, Wife For Rs 50 Crore Insurance Money; Stages Deaths As 'Accidents'