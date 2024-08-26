ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: RG Kar Ex-Principal Undergoes 2nd Polygraph Test, Named in Corruption FIR

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday started a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh for giving 'inconsistent answers' during the investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution, according to an officer. Five others also underwent these tests once again.

The first round of the lie-detection tests were conducted on Ghosh and five others on Saturday, while this test was held on the main accused Sanjay Roy on Sunday. The agency had also begun investigating the role of Sandip Ghosh along with former medical superintendent and vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth in the alleged financial irregularities within the institute.

The CBI has also named Sandip Ghosh and slapped unbailable sections against him in the FIR relating to the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital. The sections include Section 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a lawyer said. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the special secretary to the state health department.

On the other hand, the CBI is actively probing into the allegations of corruption in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital along with the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case.

With investigation underway, the detectives of the anti-corruption wing of the CBI have found that the additional security personnel of Sandip Ghosh, the then principal of RG Kar Hospital, enjoyed favours. Ghosh had developed a good rapport with Afsar Khan, his additional security guard, and set up a room for a cafe on the hospital premises for the latter.

Ghosh, however, did not float any tender and flouted all regulations while building the cafe. CBI sources have alleged that Ghosh completed the entire process illegally.