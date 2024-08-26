ETV Bharat / state

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: RG Kar Ex-Principal Undergoes 2nd Polygraph Test, Named in Corruption FIR

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 26, 2024, 3:28 PM IST

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

While probing into the alleged irregularities during the tenure of Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, CBI has brought a security personnel posted as Ghosh's additional security guard under its scanner. Investigating officers held second round of polygraph tests on the former principal and five others for giving 'inconsistent answers' during questioning.

Ex-RG Kar Principal's Security Personnel Under CBI Scanner
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday started a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh for giving 'inconsistent answers' during the investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution, according to an officer. Five others also underwent these tests once again.

The first round of the lie-detection tests were conducted on Ghosh and five others on Saturday, while this test was held on the main accused Sanjay Roy on Sunday. The agency had also begun investigating the role of Sandip Ghosh along with former medical superintendent and vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth in the alleged financial irregularities within the institute.

The CBI has also named Sandip Ghosh and slapped unbailable sections against him in the FIR relating to the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital. The sections include Section 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a lawyer said. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the special secretary to the state health department.

On the other hand, the CBI is actively probing into the allegations of corruption in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital along with the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case.

With investigation underway, the detectives of the anti-corruption wing of the CBI have found that the additional security personnel of Sandip Ghosh, the then principal of RG Kar Hospital, enjoyed favours. Ghosh had developed a good rapport with Afsar Khan, his additional security guard, and set up a room for a cafe on the hospital premises for the latter.

Ghosh, however, did not float any tender and flouted all regulations while building the cafe. CBI sources have alleged that Ghosh completed the entire process illegally.

After gathering evidence and talking to the health workers and teachers of RG Kar Hospital, the investigators came to know that after arrangements were made to build this cafe, complaints started flooding in from various quarters. Later, following surmounting pressure, Ghosh removed Afsar Khan.

CBI team reached MSVP's cabin at RG Kar Hospital on Sunday morning and collected information as to which doctors worked in which wards in the last three months. Besides, the computer used by Ghosh along with several documents were taken from RG Kar Hospital to the CGO complex. On their way out, CBI official told reporters, "Bahut Kuch Mila (A lot of things have been recovered)."

The CBI sleuths feel that unless someone influential backs a person, the latter cannot work in such a rash manner. Presently, efforts are on to find out who else is involved with Ghosh in the alleged irregularities and corruption. (with agency inputs)

Read more

Indian Doctors In US Protest Against Rape and Murder Of Kolkata Medic

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday started a second round of polygraph tests on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh for giving 'inconsistent answers' during the investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution, according to an officer. Five others also underwent these tests once again.

The first round of the lie-detection tests were conducted on Ghosh and five others on Saturday, while this test was held on the main accused Sanjay Roy on Sunday. The agency had also begun investigating the role of Sandip Ghosh along with former medical superintendent and vice-principal Sanjay Vashisth in the alleged financial irregularities within the institute.

The CBI has also named Sandip Ghosh and slapped unbailable sections against him in the FIR relating to the alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital. The sections include Section 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) and Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, a lawyer said. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the special secretary to the state health department.

On the other hand, the CBI is actively probing into the allegations of corruption in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital along with the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case.

With investigation underway, the detectives of the anti-corruption wing of the CBI have found that the additional security personnel of Sandip Ghosh, the then principal of RG Kar Hospital, enjoyed favours. Ghosh had developed a good rapport with Afsar Khan, his additional security guard, and set up a room for a cafe on the hospital premises for the latter.

Ghosh, however, did not float any tender and flouted all regulations while building the cafe. CBI sources have alleged that Ghosh completed the entire process illegally.

After gathering evidence and talking to the health workers and teachers of RG Kar Hospital, the investigators came to know that after arrangements were made to build this cafe, complaints started flooding in from various quarters. Later, following surmounting pressure, Ghosh removed Afsar Khan.

CBI team reached MSVP's cabin at RG Kar Hospital on Sunday morning and collected information as to which doctors worked in which wards in the last three months. Besides, the computer used by Ghosh along with several documents were taken from RG Kar Hospital to the CGO complex. On their way out, CBI official told reporters, "Bahut Kuch Mila (A lot of things have been recovered)."

The CBI sleuths feel that unless someone influential backs a person, the latter cannot work in such a rash manner. Presently, efforts are on to find out who else is involved with Ghosh in the alleged irregularities and corruption. (with agency inputs)

Read more

Indian Doctors In US Protest Against Rape and Murder Of Kolkata Medic

Last Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 6:58 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SECURITY PERSONNEL UNDER CBIRG KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITALSANDIP GHOSHKOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.