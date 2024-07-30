ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Punjab DSP Sentenced 10 Years in Jail in Money Laundering Case Linked to Drugs

Chandigarh (Punjab) : Former Punjab Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and international wrestler Jagdish Bhola was sentenced to 10 years in jail by a Special CBI Court in Mohali on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case linked to a multi-crore drugs racket.

The others convicted are Avtar Singh Taro, Sundeep Kaur, Jagminder Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur, Gurmeet Kaur, Sukhjit Singh Sukha, Sukhraj Singh, Gurdeep Singh Manchanda, Amarjeet Kaur, Devinder Singh, Maninder Singh, Subhash Bajaj, Sunil Bajaj, Ankur Bajaj, Dalip Singh Mann and Manpreet Singh.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Bhola, failing which he will have to further undergo one-year imprisonment.