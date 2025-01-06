ETV Bharat / state

Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda Offers Prayers At Baidyanath Dham In Deoghar

After offering prayers at Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, former PM HD Deve Gowda will visit Basukinath temple and depart on Tuesday.

Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda Offers Prayers At Baidyanath Dham In Deoghar
HD Deve Gowda reaches Baidyanath temple (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Deoghar: Former Prime Minister and senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda visited Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar on Monday and offered prayers at the temple. After this, he went on to visit Basukinath Dham temple in Dumka.

Strict security arrangements were made as per the protocol of a former PM for Gowda, who reached the temple in a wheelchair. He told mediapersons that he prayed to Baba Baidyanath for a better future of the country. He, however, refused to talk on any other issue.

Gowda, who served as India's 11th Prime Minister from 1996 to 1997 and as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, is currently suffering from age-related ailments. Last year, he was hospitalised for a brief period after suffering from respiratory viral infection.

In view of Gowda's poor health condition, special arrangements were made for him in the Baidyanath Dham. DC Vishal Sagar and SP Ajit Peter Dungdung of Deoghar welcomed the former PM after he arrived at Deoghar.

After offering prayers at Basukinath temple, Gowda will stay overnight in Deoghar and leave for home on Tuesday.

Earlier after forming the new government, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife worshipped at Baidyanath temple and prayed for Jharkhand's well-being and progress.

