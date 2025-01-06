ETV Bharat / state

Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda Offers Prayers At Baidyanath Dham In Deoghar

Deoghar: Former Prime Minister and senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda visited Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar on Monday and offered prayers at the temple. After this, he went on to visit Basukinath Dham temple in Dumka.

Strict security arrangements were made as per the protocol of a former PM for Gowda, who reached the temple in a wheelchair. He told mediapersons that he prayed to Baba Baidyanath for a better future of the country. He, however, refused to talk on any other issue.

Gowda, who served as India's 11th Prime Minister from 1996 to 1997 and as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, is currently suffering from age-related ailments. Last year, he was hospitalised for a brief period after suffering from respiratory viral infection.