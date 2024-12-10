ETV Bharat / state

Ex-ONGC Engineer Living Alone Found Stabbed To Death In Dehradun

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Dehradun: A 75-year-old retired ONGC official, who lived alone in Dehradun, was found dead in his house, police said on Tuesday.

Neighbours informed police after hearing someone screaming inside the house last evening. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the elderly man stabbed to death.

Deceased, Ashok Kumar Garg, resident of Aloknanda Enclave on GMS Road in Dehradun, an engineer, had retired from ONGC in 2008 and his wife had passed away a few years ago. His daughter lives in Noida with her husband.

On being informed by neighbours, a team from Basant Vihar police station reached Garg's house and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Garg had sustained fatal wounds on his chest and stomach, doctors said. The Basant Vihar Police have launched an investigation and CCTV cameras are being scanned.

SP City Pramod Kumar said the case is being probed from all angles and the neighbours are also being questioned. All the CCTV cameras installed in the area are being checked and the incident will be revealed very soon, Kumar said adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Garg lived in the front portion of the house while rear portion was let out on rent. On November 30, the present tenant had left the house. After this, the house was painted and an advertisement for rent was put on the door.

According to police, there were two cups of tea on the table, hinting that someone had come to the house before the murder. It is also possible that Garg knew the visitor from beforehand, police said. Also, it has been learnt that home delivery staff used to visit his house frequently, they added.

SSP Ajay Singh said that three teams of SOG and police have been set up for investigating the case.

FOUND STABBED TO DEATH IN DEHRADUN MURDER RETIRED ONGC OFFICIAL RETIRED ONGC OFFICIAL FOUND DEAD

