Ex-minister Ravindra Chavan Appointed Maharashtra BJP Working President

Mumbai: MLA and former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan was appointed as the working president of the BJP’s state unit on Saturday, the party said in a release. The release said the appointment is with immediate effect.

BJP’s Maharashtra unit is scheduled to hold a daylong convention in the temple town of Shirdi, around 240km from Mumbai, in Ahilyanagar district on Sunday.

Chavan (54) is a four-term MLA from Dombivali in Thane district. He was not inducted as a minister in the new BJP-led Mahayuti government.