Ex-Lover Kills School Teacher With Sword At Bus Stand In Rajasthan

Banswara: A 36-year-old school teacher died after allegedly being attacked with a sword by her ex-lover in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Tuesday, police said. She was sitting at the bus stand when the accused attacked her.
After the attack, the accused fled in a car that collided with a tree some distance away. He abandoned the car and ran away from the spot. A search has been launched for him, police said.
A CCTV footage recovered by the police, shows the accused alighting from a car with a sword and running towards the woman. He attacked her near the Kalinjara bus stand and then fled in his car.
SP Harshvardhan Agarwal said the deceased, Leela Tabiar, was sitting at Kalinjara bus stand when her former lover Mahipal Baghora came there and attacked her with a sword. "The woman was seriously injured and later died. Different police teams have been set up to search the accused and he will be arrested very soon," Agarwal said.
Earlier on information about the attack, Bagidora DSP reached the spot. The police seized the car and sent it to Kalinjara police station while the injured woman was taken to MG Hospital, where doctors declared her dead after an electrocardiogram.
Initially, the deceased could not be identified. Police uploaded the woman's photograph on social media and informed the nearby police stations. A few hours later, the deceased was identified as Leela Tabiar (36), a resident of Arthuna.
Leela, was a second grade teacher of Sanskrit and worked at Government Higher Secondary School Chhiyamhudi in Sajjangarh block. Appointed in 2023, she was still in her probation period.