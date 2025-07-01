ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Lover Kills School Teacher With Sword At Bus Stand In Rajasthan

Banswara: A 36-year-old school teacher died after allegedly being attacked with a sword by her ex-lover in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Tuesday, police said. She was sitting at the bus stand when the accused attacked her.

After the attack, the accused fled in a car that collided with a tree some distance away. He abandoned the car and ran away from the spot. A search has been launched for him, police said.

A CCTV footage recovered by the police, shows the accused alighting from a car with a sword and running towards the woman. He attacked her near the Kalinjara bus stand and then fled in his car.

SP Harshvardhan Agarwal said the deceased, Leela Tabiar, was sitting at Kalinjara bus stand when her former lover Mahipal Baghora came there and attacked her with a sword. "The woman was seriously injured and later died. Different police teams have been set up to search the accused and he will be arrested very soon," Agarwal said.