Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren remanded to judicial custody in money laundering case

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has been remanded to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Ranchi: A special PMLA court on Thursday remanded former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha executive president was in the ED custody.

"Hemant Soren was produced before the special PMLA court today and he was remanded to judicial custody till February 22. We will file a bail application for him," said Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, who appeared for the former chief minister.

Soren was taken to Birsa Munda Central Jail at Hotwar in Ranchi from the court. He was arrested on January 31 by the ED. On February 2, the court granted five days of ED custody to Soren and extended it twice for seven days in total.

